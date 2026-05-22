BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 First-Bet for Spurs-Thunder, NBA, NHL This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the right BetMGM promo code, new users can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the next NBA playoff game. Register here to place a hefty wager or win bonus bets.

Depending on where you’re betting from, the details of the BetMGM promo offer break down like this: users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will get a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer, while users in all other legal US sports betting states can utilize a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to protect their opening wager.

Best BetMGM Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

Details for Both Welcome Offers

When we’re handicapping a big playoff slate, managing risk and capitalizing on welcome bonuses is key. The specific promotion you claim depends entirely on your location. For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you will claim the “Bet $10, Get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer using code TOP150. Keep in mind, if you’re in one of these four states, you must use this specific bonus—there is no choice here, but it’s a fantastic way to secure a nice pay day right out of the gate on a minimal investment.

For everyone else in participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available. By using code TOP1500, you get incredible insurance on your opening wager. If we drop a big bet on this matchup and it doesn’t pan out, BetMGM will refund that initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.

Using the Welcome Offer for Thunder-Spurs: Game 3 Odds and Analysis

We are heading into a highly anticipated Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing off against the San Antonio Spurs. The series is tied 1-1.

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Moneyline +113 -134 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

When I’m checking the morning line and breaking down the spread, the recent betting trends for both squads jump right off the page. We are looking at two teams performing exceptionally well against the spread (ATS). The Oklahoma City Thunder have been a highly reliable bet lately, going 4-2 ATS over their last six games and covering the spread in three of their last four games as an underdog. On the other side of the court, the San Antonio Spurs are 3-1 ATS in their last four contests and have been practically automatic when favored, securing a 4-1 straight-up record as the favorite over their last five games.

Offensively, this series has been a tightly contested shootout. Through the first two games, the Thunder are averaging a robust 118.5 points per game on 44% shooting. The Spurs are right on their heels, averaging 117.5 points per contest on 46% shooting from the floor. Furthermore, both teams have posted elite net ratings for the 2025 postseason, with Oklahoma City sitting at 14.1 and San Antonio at 13.8.

I’m placing my bets with these stats in mind, and if you’re looking for a specific wager, that points total is incredibly tempting. A compelling trend has emerged: the over has hit in each of the last five San Antonio Spurs games, as well as in all of the last five games where the Oklahoma City Thunder were positioned as the underdog. We’re in this together, and following that offensive momentum feels like a smart play.

BetMGM Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Claiming this welcome offer is quick and straightforward. To get started and activate your promo, new users will need to create and register an account here. During the sign-up process, you’ll provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your name, physical address, email address, and date of birth.

To ensure you get the right offer, make sure to enter the correct BetMGM promo code for your region:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” offer.

Enter code to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” offer. Users in all other participating states: Enter code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your account is registered and the code is locked in, simply deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. As soon as that deposit clears, your offer is activated, and you’re ready to make your first wager on the game.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US)