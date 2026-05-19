BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Tonight’s massive Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks is the perfect spot to build our bankrolls. If you’re looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, a highly lucrative welcome offer is waiting for you when you register here with the latest BetMGM promo code.
Depending on where you’re placing your bets from, you’re getting one of two stellar deals. If you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get $150 in bonus bets when you wager just $10 and your bet wins.
For those of us in all other legal sports betting states, we get access to a massive $1,500 First Bet offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on this game and get your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to use these promos to our advantage.
BetMGM Promo Code for the Eastern Conference Finals
BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
TOP150
New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Bet $10 Get $150 Bonus (if your bet wins)
BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY)
TOP1500
New User Offer (All States except NY)
$1,500 First Bet Offer
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
May 19, 2026
Unlocking Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet
When I’m handicapping these tight playoff matchups, having a solid welcome bonus in my back pocket makes all the difference. For our friends betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM keeps things focused. You are locked into an exclusive “bet $10, win $150” promo. Just make sure you use the code TOP150, and if your first $10 wager is a winner, you’ll score an extra $150 in bonus bets.
For the rest of us residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, we get access to the $1,500 First Bet offer using the code TOP1500. This is a beautiful safety net. You can confidently place a heavier wager on the Cavaliers or Knicks, knowing that if your prediction falls short, BetMGM will refund your initial stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. It’s the perfect excuse to bypass simple bets and chase a bigger payout with total confidence.
Game 1 Betting Preview
The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, to take on the New York Knicks. Scheduled to tip off on May 19, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT on ESPN, this matchup kicks off the Eastern Conference Finals. With a grueling seven-game series ahead to determine who advances to the championship, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Odds & Analysis
Bet Type
Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks
Spread
+7.5 (-115)
-7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
+213
-262
Total Points
Over 217.5 (-112)
Under 217.5 (-108)
Looking at the morning line and digging into the stats, the New York Knicks enter as clear favorites. They boast a dominant 19.8 Net Rating and a 56.0% total rebound percentage this postseason. If you are tracking situational betting trends like I am, you’ll see that the Knicks have been incredibly reliable in this spot: the over has hit in 4 of their last 5 games as a favorite, and they are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) after a win over their last 6 games overall.
But don’t count the Cleveland Cavaliers out just yet. Carrying a solid 2.7 Net Rating and grabbing 50.9% of available rebounds, they know how to battle in the trenches. The Cavaliers have proven they can handle elite competition, going 4-1 against opponents with a winning record and an impressive 4-1 against top-10 scoring defenses over their last 5 games.
If you’re looking for a wager we can all rally behind, both of these squads have trended heavily toward high-scoring affairs. The over has hit in 4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last 5 playoff games, perfectly mirroring the New York Knicks’ recent over trends.
Register with the Best BetMGM Promo Code
Getting in on the action is a breeze, and I’m placing these bets right alongside you tonight. Here’s the game plan to easily activate your BetMGM welcome offer before tip-off:
Sign Up: First, create and register a new BetMGM account here by providing your standard personal details (like your name, date of birth, and email address).
Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: This is the critical step. If you are physically located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you must enter the code TOP150 to claim your specific bet $10, win $150 offer. If you are betting from any other legal state, punch in the code TOP1500 to unlock your $1,500 First Bet offer.
Deposit and Wager: Deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Once your initial funds clear, place your qualifying first wager on this highly anticipated Eastern Conference showdown at Madison Square Garden.
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