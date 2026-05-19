BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Promo Code for the Eastern Conference Finals

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 Bonus (if your bet wins) BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 19, 2026

Unlocking Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

Game 1 Betting Preview

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Moneyline +213 -262 Total Points Over 217.5 (-112) Under 217.5 (-108)

Register with the Best BetMGM Promo Code

Sign Up: First, create and register a new BetMGM account here by providing your standard personal details (like your name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: This is the critical step. If you are physically located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you must enter the code TOP150 to claim your specific bet $10, win $150 offer. If you are betting from any other legal state, punch in the code TOP1500 to unlock your $1,500 First Bet offer. Deposit and Wager: Deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Once your initial funds clear, place your qualifying first wager on this highly anticipated Eastern Conference showdown at Madison Square Garden.