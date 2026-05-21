BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to get in on tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals action can use our exclusive BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to unlock incredible value ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks game. Depending on where you are betting from, this BetMGM welcome offer gives you a shot at a guaranteed bonus or a massive safety net on your first wager. Register here to place your qualifying wager on Game 2.

For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo. For new users in all other legal U.S. online sports betting states, you can take advantage of a $1,500 First-Bet Offer. This means we can wager up to $1,500 on our first bet for this Cavaliers-Knicks showdown, knowing that if it loses, we get the stake back in bonus bets. We are in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to use these offers to our advantage.

Breaking Down the BetMGM Promo Code

If you feel intimidated by sportsbook promotions, don’t worry—I’m going to demystify this for you. New customers looking to maximize their NBA postseason action just need to apply the BetMGM bonus code tailored to their specific state.

If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get a low-risk, high-reward setup. Just place a $10 wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you secure $150 in bonus bets to fuel your playoff bankroll.

If you are located in any other participating U.S. state, the $1,500 First Bet Offer is your ticket. I love using a first-bet safety net like this because it empowers us to take a more sophisticated swing—like keying a slightly heavier underdog on the moneyline—knowing BetMGM will refund the entire stake in bonus bets (up to $1,500) if it doesn’t pan out.

Preview for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the New York Knicks in Game 2 on Thursday night. This massive Eastern Conference Finals matchup tips off at 8:00 PM EDT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The New York Knicks drew first blood in this series, utilizing a highly efficient offense to outscore the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 after an overtime.

Odds and Analysis for Game 2

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +6.5 (-112) -6.5 (-108) Moneyline +191 -232 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

When I’m handicapping this series, the trends tell a compelling story. The New York Knicks enter this contest as 6.5-point home favorites, riding a dominant five-game winning streak. If you are eyeing the total points market, you should know that the “Over” has hit in five of the New York Knicks’ last seven games, as well as in five of their last six outings when playing as the favorite.

On the flip side, the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown resilience. They are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) following a loss over their last four games. The total has also skewed high for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they are underdogs, with the “Over” cashing in three of their last four games in that role.

However, if you are thinking about backing the Cleveland Cavaliers on the spread today, tread carefully: they are a dismal 2-9 against the spread on the road against opponents with a winning record over their last 11 games.

Looking at the series statistics from Game 1, the New York Knicks absolutely bullied the interior, racking up 60 points in the paint compared to just 38 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The New York Knicks shot a blistering 48.0% from the floor, while the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled to find their rhythm, converting just 40.0% of their field goal attempts.

This isn’t a fluke; it perfectly aligns with their broader postseason metrics. Throughout the 2025 playoffs, the New York Knicks have maintained an outstanding +18.6 Net Rate, thoroughly outpacing the +1.9 Net Rate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

How to Apply the BetMGM Promo Code

Are you ready to build a winning ticket? Activating this BetMGM offer is a straightforward process. Follow these quick steps to get your account set up and your bets placed:

Create an Account: Register your new account here by providing standard personal information (like your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During sign-up, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, type in code TOP150. For new users in all other participating legal sports betting states, enter code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier. You will need to make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Now for the fun part. With your account funded, place your qualifying bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup or any other eligible betting market on the board.

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