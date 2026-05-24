BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet Offer for Spurs-Thunder Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Promo Code Overview

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Promo Code Details: Claim Your Welcome Offer

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +105 -128 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM app or navigate to their online desktop site to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the correct bonus code for your location. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter bonus code TOP1500. For new users in all other participating legal sports betting states, use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as PayPal, online banking, or a major credit or debit card). Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the bonus code applied, place your qualifying wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs game to activate your respective promotional offer.

New users looking to wager on the upcoming NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs can activate the latestto claim an exclusive welcome offer.By registering ahead of the game, eligible customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get access to a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion, as well as a $1,500 first-bet offer. Meanwhile, new players located in all other legal US sports betting states only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available to use as a safety net on this Thunder vs. Spurs contest.The latest BetMGM promo code gives new users the ability to unlock generous welcome offers ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup. If you are registering a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will claim a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. To activate this, simply place a $10 wager on the game—if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash payouts. For sports bettors located in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promotion, you can place your initial wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs with an added layer of security. If your first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire original stake up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets, granting you a valuable second chance to get back into the action.Bettors eyeing the Oklahoma City Thunder will find encouraging trends: the Thunder have been excellent as underdogs recently, going 4-1 (.800) against the spread in that role over their last five games. Overall, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-2 (.714) against the spread over their last seven games and an impressive 9-1 (.900) straight up in their last 10. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have been dominant on their home court, boasting a 15-5 (.750) record at the Frost Bank Center over their last 20 home contests. When looking at scoring totals, both history and recent momentum point toward high offensive output. The over has hit in eight of the San Antonio Spurs’ last 10 games, and notably, the over has hit in each of the last four matchups between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started: