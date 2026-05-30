BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, Any MLB Game

Game 7s are where legends are made, and new players looking to wager on tonight’s pivotal NBA clash between the Spurs and Thunder can take advantage of an elite welcome offer from BetMGM here. By signing up with the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 new players can secure substantial value to wager on this decisive postseason matchup with a $150 bonus (NJ, PA, MI, WV) or $1,500 paid back on first bets (all other states).
BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for NBA WCF Game 7 Tonight
Before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off, it is never too early to look ahead and lock in these lucrative welcome offers. Depending on your location, there are distinct BetMGM promotions available to elevate your NBA betting experience and help you hunt for value.
Below is a complete breakdown of the current promo codes and offers available to new users for tonight’s game:
|BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY)
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|May 30th, 2026
BetMGM Promo Code Details: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer
It does stand to reason that smart bettors always look for a safety net or a bankroll boost when tackling tight playoff spreads. The details of the BetMGM promo offer provide exactly that. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you will claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion if your bet wins. To take advantage of this deal, simply register your new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder. If your initial bet cashes, you will be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash payout.
For bettors residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states where BetMGM operates, the BetMGM promo code unlocks a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion allows new customers to place their first wager on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game with an added layer of security. You can bet up to $1,500 on the market of your choice, and if your wager happens to lose, BetMGM will completely refund your stake in the form of bonus bets.
Use BetMGM NBA Bonus on Spurs vs Thunder Tonight
The San Antonio Spurs travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a decisive Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. This pivotal matchup is set for tonight at 8:00 PM EDT.
Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|San Antonio Spurs
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Spread
|+3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|+135
|-161
|Total Points
|Over 212.5 (-110)
|Under 212.5 (-110)
When evaluating the odds for this critical Game 7, both teams bring compelling betting trends to the table. We put a lot of stock in how teams perform under pressure on the road, and the San Antonio Spurs have been incredibly resilient away from home, going 10-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 15 away games. Additionally, the over has hit in three of the San Antonio Spurs’ last four games when playing as an underdog.
On the other side, the Oklahoma City Thunder have successfully protected their home court at the betting window, boasting a 4-1 ATS record at home over their last five games. They have also shown an ability to bounce back, going 3-1 ATS following a loss over their last four contests. For totals bettors, it is worth noting that the over has hit in seven of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s last nine games against opponents with a winning record.
How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500
Activating your BetMGM welcome offer ahead of tonight’s decisive matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is a quick and straightforward process. To get started and claim your bonus, follow these simple steps:
- Register a New Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit their website to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email address.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you input the correct code for your specific location. If you are registering in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), enter BetMGM promo code TOP150. If you are located in any other legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates, use BetMGM promo code TOP1500.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s available secure payment methods to officially activate the offer.
- Place Your Bet: With your account funded and the promo code applied, you are ready to navigate to the NBA markets and place your first wager on the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder.