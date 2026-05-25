BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The BetMGM promo code TOP1500 allows bettors from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to score a bet $10, get $150 promo if that first wager wins. If you’re in any other legal betting state, you’ve got access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning you can place your initial wager and get it back in promo bets if it loses. You can get the offer in your state here.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Details

Before we dive into my favorite reads for tonight’s game, here is a quick summary of what’s on the table for new players:

The Massive Safety Net: Users in most legal states can claim up to a $1,500 First-Bet Offer to use on tonight’s playoff action.

Users in most legal states can claim up to a $1,500 First-Bet Offer to use on tonight’s playoff action. The High-Value Sprinkler: Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get a “Bet $10, Get $150” promo if their wager cashes.

Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get a “Bet $10, Get $150” promo if their wager cashes. The Key Unlock: Use BetMGM promo code TOP1500 (or TOP150 in select states) during sign-up to lock in your deal.

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Promo Code Details: Bet $10, Get $150 or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Here is the deal—depending on your state, you’re looking at one of two fantastic welcome promos. For my folks in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get the exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” setup. Just sign up, drop ten bucks on the Knicks or Cavaliers, and if your bet hits, BetMGM tosses an extra $150 in promo bets right into your account on top of your standard cash winnings.

If you’re in any of the other eligible states, the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 triggers the $1,500 First-Bet Offer, which is honestly my favorite way to play. It offers total security on your first wager. If you back the New York Knicks on the moneyline and things get dicey, BetMGM refunds your entire stake up to $1,500 in promo bets. It allows you to take a serious swing at the board knowing you’ve got a second bullet in the chamber if the game goes sideways.

Use BetMGM NBA Promo Code on New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH, for an absolutely crucial Eastern Conference Finals showdown on May 25, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT on ESPN. With three games already completed in this Round 3 series, every single possession is a grind as these heavyweights battle for a trip to the NBA Finals.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread -2.5 (-118) +2.5 (-102) Moneyline -143 +120 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Let’s get into the nitty-gritty because I’ve found the nugget of truth that unlocks this matchup. The New York Knicks are stepping onto the court as 2.5-point road favorites, and they absolutely deserve that respect. Why? Rebounding and pace. The Knicks have been absolute monsters against the spread away from home, boasting a flawless 5-0 ATS record in their last five road games. But here is the secret sauce: they have a staggering 55.1% total rebounding percentage and an 18.1 Net Rating this postseason. They are bullying teams in the paint, dictating the tempo, and pouring in 115.00 points per game in this series while shooting a red-hot 52% from the floor.

How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Ready to tail? Here is exactly how you can put this BetMGM promo code to work for tonight’s New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers game:

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM sportsbook app or hit their site. You’ll need to drop in some standard info—name, email, date of birth, and the last four of your SSN—just to verify you are who you say you are. Enter the Promo Code: This is the important part. If you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, punch in promo code TOP150. For my people in all other eligible states, lock in promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your account with at least $10. BetMGM takes all the standard secure methods like PayPal, online banking, and credit/debit cards. Place Your Bet: With your promo code active and your bankroll loaded, you’re clear to place your qualifying wager on tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup.

It’s that easy. Whether you’re grabbing the “Bet $10, Get $150” promo or taking a big swing with the $1,500 First-Bet Offer, this is the smartest way to build your bankroll for the NBA Finals.