BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Timberwolves-Spurs, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and unlock a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus opportunity depending on your location. Click here and put your offer to use for games like Timberwolves vs. Spurs and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Safety Net OR $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed On May 12 Promo Verified By WTOP

If you are looking to place a wager on the upcoming playoff clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks structural value tailored to your specific region. For new users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the sportsbook offers the “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo, which yields a high-leverage payout for a minimal initial stake.

For sports fans located in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides exclusive access to the $1,500 first-bet offer. This mechanism serves as a safety net, allowing you to make your first wager on this critical postseason matchup with total confidence. A missed prediction up to $1,500 will be completely refunded in bonus bets, keeping your bankroll active for future games.

BetMGM Odds For Wolves vs. Spurs

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs Spread +9.5 (-110) -9.5 (-110) Moneyline +300 -375 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

The San Antonio Spurs enter this contest as significant favorites, a situational role where they have produced highly profitable outcomes. Over their last 20 games, the San Antonio Spurs boast a 15-5 (.750) straight-up record when favored. Furthermore, they have proven to be a reliable pick against the spread (ATS) on their home floor, covering in six of their last nine home games. Conversely, the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled to maintain momentum on the road; the data shows they are just 1-6 (.143) straight up and 1-4 (.200) ATS as the away team following a win.

From an offensive efficiency standpoint, the San Antonio Spurs have controlled the pace throughout the series, averaging a robust 114.8 points per game while shooting 47% from the field. The Minnesota Timberwolves have experienced a tougher time finding their rhythm, scoring 105.3 points per contest on 42% shooting. Bettors analyzing the total should note that the over has hit in three of the San Antonio Spurs’ last four playoff games, a direct result of their elevated offensive output and efficiency metrics in this semifinal matchup.

Today’s MLB Action

If you prefer to leverage your BetMGM bonus on the diamond, today’s Major League Baseball slate offers several high-leverage divisional and interleague matchups. Bettors can also utilize their welcome offer on the following key MLB games:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your promotional offer ahead of the Western Conference Semifinals clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to activate your welcome bonus: