BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and get one of two welcome rewards in time for the opening tip of Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 tonight. Unlock a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus when you click here and sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety OR $150 Bonus

Before finalizing any wagers on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, it is crucial to review the available welcome offers based on your geographic location.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified May 22nd Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code: $1,500 First-Bet Offer Or $150 Bonus

Depending on your state, the BetMGM bonus code triggers one of two mathematically sound welcome offers. For new users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the sportsbook presents a unique opportunity: place a $10 wager, and if it grades as a win, receive $150 in bonus bets. This structure effectively acts as a massive plus-money synthetic odds boost, making it an excellent method for bettors to build an initial bankroll with minimal exposure.

For new BetMGM customers in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first-bet offer serves as a high-leverage safety net. Bettors can wager up to $1,500 on the Thunder-Spurs matchup knowing that a loss results in a full stake refund paid as bonus bets. This dynamic allows for a more aggressive initial position, mitigating the downside risk traditionally associated with a standard straight bet.

BetMGM Betting Markets For Thunder vs. Spurs

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +1.5 (-102) -1.5 (-118) Moneyline +110 -135 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

The data suggests a tightly contested environment. The San Antonio Spurs are slight home favorites—a position where they have reliably delivered, posting a 4-1 straight-up record in their last five games as the favorite. Against the spread (ATS), San Antonio has also been profitable, going 3-1 over their last four contests. Conversely, the Oklahoma City Thunder have demonstrated significant resilience when given points. The Thunder are 3-1 ATS as underdogs in their previous four matchups and 4-2 ATS across their last six overall, indicating their capacity to keep games within a single possession.

For totals bettors, there is a distinct, verifiable trend: the over has cashed in five consecutive games for both franchises. Offensively, the output has been nearly identical through the first two games of the series, with Oklahoma City registering 237 total points (118.5 per game) compared to San Antonio’s 235 (117.5 per game). Advanced metrics validate this elite two-way efficiency, as both teams boast exceptional Net Rates this postseason—14.1 for the Thunder and 13.8 for the Spurs.

Today’s MLB Slate: Additional Betting Opportunities

If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio beyond the NBA Playoffs, the BetMGM welcome offer can seamlessly be applied to today’s Major League Baseball action. Analyzing underlying metrics like xwOBA and barrel rates can help pinpoint high-value wagers on the moneyline or in the player prop markets for today’s notable games:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Securing your first-bet insurance or bonus payout requires a straightforward, step-by-step registration process. Follow these systematic instructions to validate your account and place your initial wager: