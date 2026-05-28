BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register using the most recent BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, you will have the ability to use a $1,500 safety net offer or a $150 bonus for Thunder vs. Spurs tonight. Activate the offer you qualify for here.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For Thunder vs. Spurs

Whether your data points toward backing the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road or the San Antonio Spurs at home, claiming your introductory offer is a straightforward process. The table below outlines the specific sign-up offers based on geographic location:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified May 28, 2026 Offer Confirmed By Mile High Sports

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus Or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

For sports bettors positioned in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a highly efficient “Bet $10, Get $150” return on investment. To capitalize on this offer, register a new account, deposit funds, and place a $10 moneyline, spread, or player prop wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs. If the initial $10 bet settles as a win, the sportsbook issues $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash payout, providing measurable capital for the remainder of the postseason. Bettors in all other participating legal US states can access the $1,500 first-bet offer, a mechanic designed to mitigate early variance. This promotion allows you to wager on the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup with the mathematical assurance that your initial stake is protected. If your bet loses, BetMGM refunds 100% of the initial risk via bonus bets, capped at $1,500, offering a second opportunity to build a long-term bankroll.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code For Thunder-Spurs Tonight

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -160 Total Points Over 218.5 (-115) Under 218.5 (-105)

Through the first five games of the series, offensive production has remained tightly contested. The Oklahoma City Thunder hold a narrow edge in overall scoring, averaging 113.8 points per game while shooting 43% from the floor. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs are producing 112 points per game on 42% overall shooting. A deeper look at the shot distribution reveals that San Antonio relies heavily on interior efficiency, generating 46.8 points in the paint per game compared to Oklahoma City’s 39.2. Bettors analyzing recent trends will identify compelling data on both sides. The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to return value against the spread (ATS), with a 3-1 ATS record in their last four playoff games and mirroring that 3-1 ATS mark over their last four contests against opponents with a winning record. San Antonio presents a historically dominant 16-4 straight-up (.800) record against top-10 scoring defenses over their last 20 games. In the total points market, situational trends heavily favor the Over. The Over has cashed in seven of the Thunder’s last eight road games following a victory. Similarly, the Over has hit in four of the Spurs’ last five contests when coming off a loss, suggesting a likely high-pace scenario or improved offensive execution for both units.

Diversify Your Portfolio: Today’s MLB Matchups

If you prefer to leverage your BetMGM bonus on the diamond, today’s Major League Baseball slate offers multiple betting opportunities. Bettors can utilize the identical bonus mechanics on the following key MLB matchups:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing your welcome bonus before tonight’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs tip-off—or today’s MLB slate—requires only a brief registration process. Follow these steps to activate your promotional value: