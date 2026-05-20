BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, astute bettors can optimize their expected value by utilizing the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion, while bettors in all other legal U.S. states can access a $1,500 First Bet Offer here.

Claiming this welcome offer gives new BetMGM customers a quantifiable safety net before backing either side in this pivotal NBA postseason clash.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA

Securing the right welcome offer is a foundational step in bankroll management, whether you are backing the Spurs’ defense or the Thunder’s home-court advantage. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the available BetMGM welcome promotions for this NBA matchup, determined by your current location:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Understanding the BetMGM Bonus Code Options

New customers looking to wager on the upcoming Spurs vs. Thunder game can significantly lower their initial risk profile through BetMGM’s tiered sign-up bonuses. If you are wagering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a precise, low-risk proposition. To trigger this promotion, simply register, deposit, and place a $10 wager on the game. If your ticket cashes, you will be credited with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout.

Bettors residing in all other participating U.S. jurisdictions gain access to the highly valuable $1,500 First Bet Offer. This mechanism acts as first-wager insurance for your initial foray into the NBA postseason. If your opening play on San Antonio or Oklahoma City fails to cover, BetMGM will refund your entire staked amount—up to a maximum of $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to take a more aggressive stance on a side or total without the immediate risk of losing their entire initial investment.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs travel to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM CDT. Broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock, this contest represents Game 2 of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals (Round 3). The Spurs currently hold a 1-0 series advantage after outscoring the Thunder 122-115 in the opener, a victory heavily fueled by a dominant edge on the glass where San Antonio pulled down 61 rebounds to Oklahoma City’s 40.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +200 -250 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 20, 2026, 14:21 UTC from MGM odds.

From an analytical standpoint, these are two of the premier teams in the postseason. San Antonio has locked down opponents with a stifling 99.5 defensive rating while leading the playoff field with a massive 15.5 net rating. Oklahoma City’s underlying metrics are nearly as impressive, boasting a 14.8 net rating alongside a 106.4 defensive rating.

When dissecting the current betting trends, clear angles emerge for both sides. The San Antonio Spurs have been highly profitable in the underdog role, winning their last four games straight-up when catching points on the moneyline. Furthermore, they are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games versus opponents with a winning record. Conversely, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been a dominant force on their home floor, maintaining a 13-2 (.867) straight-up record at the Paycom Center against winning teams over their last 15 home contests. However, a slight vulnerability exists following a defeat; Oklahoma City is just 1-3 ATS after a loss over their last four instances, a metric to weigh heavily before laying the 6.5 points with the home favorite.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Securing a data-backed edge ahead of tip-off requires a quick and straightforward account setup. To activate your BetMGM account and apply the proper promo code, follow these sequential steps: