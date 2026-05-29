BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Phillies-Dodgers, MLB, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and gear up for a big MLB weekend slate alongside Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder. Lock in a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus after you sign up here.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Welcome Offer

Here is a statistical breakdown of the current welcome offers available for new BetMGM users targeting any game this weekend:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed May 29th, 2026 Promo Verified By WTOP

The BetMGM bonus code provides a structurally advantageous opportunity to build your bankroll. For new users in most legal U.S. sports betting markets, BetMGM offers a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. From a risk-management perspective, this allows bettors to wager up to $1,500 on their initial bet and receive their entire stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses.

Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have an additional layer of optionality. Users in these four states can either opt for the standard $1,500 First Bet Offer or pivot to a high-leverage “bet $10, get $150” promotion. By placing a $10 moneyline or player prop wager, bettors whose ticket cashes will receive $150 in bonus bets. It is a no-brainer welcome offer designed to build early momentum and supply capital for future matchups.

BetMGM Phillies vs. Dodgers Markets

Bet Type Philadelphia Phillies Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline +100 -120 Total Under 8 (-115) Over 8 (-105) Runline -1.5 (+165) +1.5 (-200)

Analyzing the raw data, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter this contest as the home favorite—a highly profitable spot for them throughout the 2026 season. Los Angeles holds a dominant 33-19 record when playing as the favorite and has capitalized on home-field advantage with a strong 18-10 record at Dodger Stadium. Offensively, the Dodgers present a tough matchup, boasting a .262 team batting average and a .786 OPS. Their lineup consistently generates high-quality contact, accumulating 281 RBIs and 176 extra-base hits on the year, which remains a good recipe for success.

Conversely, the Philadelphia Phillies present a more complex statistical profile. While they have struggled as the underdog with just a 5-10 record in that spot, their underlying metrics on the road remain steady, maintaining a 15-11 away record. At the plate, the Phillies are hitting .228 with a .682 OPS. The Philadelphia offense has tallied 219 RBIs and 151 extra-base hits.

Looking Ahead: Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Advanced metrics and historical betting data suggest that Game 7 scenarios typically operate at a slower pace, heavily impacting total points markets and player prop valuations. Whether analyzing usage rates for the Spurs or defensive efficiency for the Thunder, bettors can utilize their BetMGM promotional funds to strategically attack the available NBA markets for this highly-anticipated matchup. The Thunder come in as 3.5-point home favorites after what has been a back-and-forth series to this point. The winner will move onto the NBA Finals and face the New York Knicks in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Redeem Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Executing this promotional offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion: