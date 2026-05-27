BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB, NHL Playoffs

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Houston Astros Texas Rangers Moneyline +120 -143 Total Over 7 (-120) Under 7 (+100) Runline +1.5 (-182) -1.5 (+150)

How to Activate This BetMGM Offer

Register an Account: Create and register a new account at BetMGM. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, you must enter the specific promotional code for your location. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). For users in all other participating states, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to activate the offer.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, MLB matchups and Game 4 between the Hurricanes and Canadiens, new users can claim a lucrative welcome offer using theDepending on your location, this promotion provides excellent flexibility for wagering on this American League clash, and it also applies to the NHL Playoffs and all baseball games tonight. New customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can get a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promo. For new players in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first-bet offer is exclusively available to provide coverage on your opening Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers wager.Before the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers, review the details for the available BetMGM welcome offers. Depending on your state, you can claim the promotion that best suits your location using the table below:When signing up with BetMGM to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, your welcome promotion will depend on your state. For new users physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM offers a choice between two distinct sign-up bonuses. The first option is a “bet $10, get $150” promotion, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 qualifying wager wins. For sports bettors residing in all other participating U.S. states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the welcome promotion is exclusively the $1,500 first-bet offer. This allows you to place your opening wager on either the Houston Astros or the Texas Rangers with added security, knowing that if your initial bet is unsuccessful, you will be refunded up to $1,500 in bonus bets to use on future games. Remember, this versatile offer is also fully eligible for the NHL Playoffs and all other baseball games tonight.The Texas Rangers (25-29) will host the Houston Astros (24-32) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The matchup is scheduled for May 28, 2026, at 12:05 AM UTC. Specific television broadcast networks and current playoff standings were not available at the time of publication.Entering this matchup, the Houston Astros hold a 19-21 record when playing as the betting underdog this season, while they have gone 12-18 in away games. On the other side, the Texas Rangers are 12-13 when listed as the favorite and have secured a 12-11 record at Globe Life Field.To take advantage of this promotion ahead of the Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers matchup—or for the NHL Playoffs and any other baseball games tonight—new players must complete a simple sign-up process. Follow these steps to get started:After your account is funded, you are ready to navigate to the MLB or NHL section and place your qualifying wager on the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, or any other eligible market.