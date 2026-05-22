BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Game, Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re like me, there is nothing better than finding a smart edge before tip-off. For our next big NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, we have a fantastic opportunity to build our bankrolls. New customers can use a specific BetMGM bonus code here to unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the game.

Depending on your state, you’ll either score a “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” deal if your bet wins (for MI, NJ, PA, and WV) or a massive $1,500 First-Bet Offer (for all other eligible states). I’m going to show you exactly how we can use this promotion to take the intimidation out of sports betting and chase a nice pay day on the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the Western Conference Finals

Before we get into the heavy handicapping, let’s break down the exact codes you need. BetMGM has tailored these offers by location. Using the correct code is your ticket to maximizing value right out of the gate.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

Explaining Each Welcome Offer

I always tell my betting circles: know your promos inside and out. If you’re betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. In these states, you are locked into the “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus—there is no choice here, but it’s an incredibly high-value deal.

Just register, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs. If your initial qualifying bet wins, BetMGM rewards you with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout.

For the rest of us in all other eligible U.S. states, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 hands you a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. I love using this type of safety net for a slightly more aggressive play. If your first bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Handicapping the Thunder vs. Spurs on Friday

We’ve got a massive Game 3 in the Western Conference Finals coming up. You can catch this national broadcast on NBC/Peacock. With the best-of-seven series already two games deep, this is a pivotal spot for both squads.

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Moneyline +113 -134 Total Points Over 216.5 (-109) Under 216.5 (-110)

When I look at the morning line, a few trends immediately jump out. The San Antonio Spurs are strong home favorites, going 4-1 straight up when favored in their last five. They’re also covering the number well, sitting at 3-1 against the spread in their last four games. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder have proven to be a resilient underdog, boasting a 3-1 against-the-spread record in that role over their last four games (and 4-2 against the spread in their last six overall).

From a scoring perspective, we are seeing serious offensive firepower. The ‘over’ has cashed in the last five games for the San Antonio Spurs, and the same goes for the last five games where the Oklahoma City Thunder played as underdogs. Through the first two games of this series, the Oklahoma City Thunder have poured in 118.5 points per game (shooting 44.0%), while the San Antonio Spurs have matched that pace with 117.5 points per game (shooting 46.0%).

The San Antonio Spurs are fielding a slightly better defense (allowing 104.9 points per game in the 2025 postseason with a 101.4 defensive rating) compared to the Oklahoma City Thunder (107.2 points allowed, 107.4 rating). For my money, combining these high-scoring trends with our promo offers gives us a real chance to attack the total points or the spread with confidence.

Offer Flexibility: Use Your Bonus on MLB or NHL

Here’s a pro tip from the trenches: you don’t actually have to use this welcome offer on the NBA. If you’re eyeing the ice or the baseball diamond, this BetMGM bonus code is fully flexible.

Whether you want to key in on a heavy MLB moneyline favorite, or piece together a multi-leg parlay that pays out like a hockey trifecta, the same promotional rules apply. We’re in this to find the absolute best value on the board, so feel free to pivot to an NHL or MLB game if that’s where you see the biggest edge.

How to Sign Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting set up is a quick and straightforward process. Here is exactly how I recommend activating your offer:

Navigate to BetMGM here and start the registration process to create your new sportsbook account. Fill in your standard personal information (name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) so they can verify your identity. Enter the correct BetMGM bonus code for your state. If you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus. If you’re anywhere else, plug in TOP1500 for the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Head over to the cashier section and make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods.

Once your account is funded and your code is applied, you’re officially off the sidelines. Grab your code and find your favorite angle on this Thunder vs. Spurs clash (or your preferred NHL/MLB game).

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