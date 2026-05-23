BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Memorial Day Weekend NBA, MLB, NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Offer

Create an Account: Navigate to the official BetMGM website or download the BetMGM sportsbook app. Click on the registration button to begin setting up your new profile. Enter Your Information: You will be prompted to register using standard personal information—such as your full legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical physical address—to verify your identity and confirm you are located in a legal betting state. Apply the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, enter the promo code that corresponds to your location. Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. If you are located in any other participating legal sports betting state, use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, head to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Browse the NBA betting markets and place your first qualifying wager on the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game to officially activate your promotional offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) XXX150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +118 -143 Total Points Over 214.5 (-115) Under 214.5 (-105)

Theunlocks a massive welcome offer for new users, and this promotion applies to any Memorial Day weekend game, including the highly anticipated NBA Eastern Conference Finals showdown between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.New players residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion, as well as access to a $1,500 first-bet offer. For users in all other legal U.S. online sports betting states, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first-bet offer, which refunds your initial wager in bonus bets if it loses. This guide breaks down exactly how new BetMGM users can take advantage of these lucrative welcome offers ahead of the next pivotal NBA postseason game.Claiming your preferred welcome offer is a seamless process. To secure your bonus before the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers take the court, follow these simple steps to activate your BetMGM account:New bettors looking to wager on the upcoming New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup can unlock significant value with the latest BetMGM bonus codes. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can use the codeto claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply register, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager. If your initial bet wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets to use on future games. For new users residing in all other participating states, the massive $1,500 first-bet offer is available using the BetMGM bonus code. Under this promotion, you can place your first wager on the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers knowing that if it loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This provides an excellent safety net as you dive into the Memorial Day weekend NBA action.The New York Knicks hit the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH. This critical Round 3 Eastern Conference Finals matchup tips off on May 23, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. With two games already completed in the series, both the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are battling to secure a vital advantage as they chase a spot in the NBA Finals.Odds as of May 23, 2026, at 3:01 PM UTC from MGM odds. Looking at recent betting trends, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been formidable on their home court, going 7-2 against the spread (ATS) at home over their last nine games. They have also established a highly reliable 13-4 straight-up record as a favorite over their last 17 contests. Cleveland has consistently risen to the challenge against stout opposition, going 6-1 at home against top-10 scoring defenses over their last seven games.