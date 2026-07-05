Seattle faces Los Angeles on 9-game road slide

Seattle Storm (5-17, 0-12 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (8-10, 5-5 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (5-17, 0-12 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (8-10, 5-5 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will aim to end its nine-game road slide when the Storm take on Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks have gone 5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Storm are 0-12 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is seventh in the WNBA averaging 8.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.5% from downtown. Natisha Hiedeman leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Los Angeles’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seattle allows. Seattle averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Los Angeles gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 11 the Sparks won 88-83 led by 24 points from Nneka Ogwumike, while Hiedeman scored 16 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is scoring 16.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sparks. Rae Burrell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hiedeman is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Storm. Awa Fam is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 87.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.0 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 86.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (ankle), Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg).

Storm: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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