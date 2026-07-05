Connecticut faces Minnesota on 6-game road skid

Connecticut Sun (4-16, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-5, 10-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE: Lynx…

Connecticut Sun (4-16, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-5, 10-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lynx -16.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun will aim to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Sun take on Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx have gone 6-3 in home games. Minnesota leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 36.7 boards. Natasha Howard leads the Lynx with 8.1 rebounds.

The Sun are 1-8 on the road. Connecticut has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Minnesota averages 90.3 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 86.6 Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Minnesota gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 18.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Lynx. Howard is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Aneesah Morrow is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Sun. Leila Lacan is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 90.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Sun: 2-8, averaging 83.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankles), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: day to day (foot).

Sun: Hailey Van Lith: day to day (ankle), Saniya Rivers: day to day (ankle), Aneesah Morrow: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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