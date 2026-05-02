BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bet or $150 Bonus for 76ers vs. Celtics

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs, folks. As the Philadelphia 76ers travel to face the Boston Celtics, we’ve got a real chance to build our bankroll. By locking in the right BetMGM bonus code here, we can tackle this massive Eastern Conference First Round showdown with some serious house money.

The BetMGM new user bonus allows bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV to score $150 in bonus bets if they wager just $10 and it wins. Meanwhile, users in all other legal online sports betting states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it back in bonus bets if that wager happens to lose. Let’s break down how to claim this exclusive promo code offer today and maximize our value before tip-off!

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

As the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics prepare for their massive May 02, 2026, postseason matchup at TD Garden, new users can take advantage of top-tier promotional offers. Whether you’re looking to lay the points with the home-court Celtics or hoping the 76ers can pull off a crucial road upset, these exclusive codes add significant value to your NBA 2025 Postseason betting strategy.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

Claim Your $1,500 First Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

I always tell bettors that handicapping a tough slate is a lot easier when you’ve got a promotional cushion. For our friends betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you are locked into the highly lucrative “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus using code TOP150. Simply put: if your $10 wager on this intense postseason matchup wins, you’re looking at a sweet $150 in bonus bets for a nice pay day.

For those of us in all other participating US states, the sportsbook is handing over their premier $1,500 First Bet Offer using code TOP1500. This promotion essentially acts as a safety net for your first wager on the Celtics vs. 76ers game. You can confidently wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet, and if it misses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets. Whether we’re backing Boston on their home floor or sprinkling a little on the Philly moneyline, this offer ensures that even a losing first bet yields bonus funds to keep us in the action for the rest of the playoffs.

Betting Odds and Anlysis for Game 7 on Saturday

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics Spread +8.5 (-111) -8.5 (-109) Moneyline +231 -289 Total Points Over 205.5 (-109) Under 205.5 (-111)

Boston enters this decisive matchup as heavy home favorites, and if you follow the trends like I do, you’ll see why. The Boston Celtics are historically resilient on their home floor, boasting an impressive 6-1 (.857) record ATS (Against the Spread) at home after a loss over their last seven games.

But don’t count the Philadelphia 76ers out just yet—they have been a reliable bet when stepping up in competition, going 4-1 (.800) ATS against opponents with a winning record over their last five games. Philly has also found recent success in hostile territory, boasting a 3-1 (.750) record on the road over their last four contests and going 6-3 (.667) straight up over their last nine games overall.

Let’s look under the hood at the stats. The Celtics have controlled the offensive pace in this series, averaging 107.70 points per game compared to the 76ers’ 102.80 points. While both teams have shot an identical 44% from the field and 35% from three-point range, Boston has absolutely dominated the glass.

They are pulling down 47.33 rebounds per game (capturing 53.8% of available rebounds) compared to Philadelphia’s 40.67 rebounds. Advanced metrics further highlight Boston’s edge: they hold a +4.4 Net Rate for the postseason while generating 24.50 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the 76ers, carrying a -4.4 Net Rate, will need to rely on their elite free-throw shooting (80% for the series) and stingy turnover margin (just 9.83 per game) to pull off the road upset. If you’re looking for an angle, I’m eyeing the Under 205.5 total points. The “over” has only hit in one of Boston’s last five games, and just once in their last seven home stands against winning teams. Game 7s usually mean tighter defense and half-court grinding, making the Under a very live play.

How to Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting your account set up and funded is a quick and straightforward process.

Register a New Account: To get started, you’ll need to create a new BetMGM account here. Just enter your standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you’re physically located in a legal sports betting state.

To get started, you’ll need to create a new BetMGM account here. Just enter your standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you’re physically located in a legal sports betting state. Enter the Proper BetMGM Bonus Code: During registration, apply the promo code designated for your location. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV should use bonus code TOP150 . Meanwhile, eligible new users in all other participating states need to use bonus code TOP1500 to lock in the first-bet offer.

During registration, apply the promo code designated for your location. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV should use bonus code . Meanwhile, eligible new users in all other participating states need to use bonus code to lock in the first-bet offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided by the sportsbook.

After your initial deposit successfully clears, your promotional offer is fully activated. Now you’re ready to hit the NBA betting markets and place that first wager on tonight’s pivotal Game 7 clash.

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