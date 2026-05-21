BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Cavs-Knicks Game 2 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 gives you a chance to unlock one of two welcome offers in time for Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2 tonight. Bet on tonight’s matchup with the $1,500 safety net or $150 bonus depending on your physical location when you sign up here.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Details

The exact BetMGM welcome promotion available to you hinges on your physical location. Utilizing the BetMGM bonus code for NBA playoff action ensures you maximize your initial capital, whether you are backing the home-court favorite or the visiting underdog.

Below is a complete breakdown of the available BetMGM welcome offers, tailored to your specific state:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 21st Information Verified By Mile High Sports

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus Or $1,500 First Bet Offer

New users registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a localized BetMGM bonus code offer that triggers a conditional “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. To capitalize on this, simply place a $10 initial wager on the game; if your bet cashes, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to deploy on future matchups.

For basketball fans located in all other participating U.S. states, entering bonus code TOP1500 yields a premium $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion provides an optimal safety net for your opening wager. If your initial bet on either the Cavaliers or the Knicks fails to convert, BetMGM refunds your account with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This effectively gives you a secondary opportunity to secure a positive return on investment during the playoffs.

BetMGM Odds For Cavs vs. Knicks

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +200 -250 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

The New York Knicks profile as solid home favorites, supported by dominant underlying postseason metrics. During the playoffs, New York boasts an elite Net Rating of 18.6—a metric indicating they outscore opponents by 18.6 points per 100 possessions. This vastly outperforms the Cleveland Cavaliers’ marginal 1.9 Net Rating. In the series opener, the Knicks exhibited high offensive efficiency, shooting 48% from the field to generate 115 points in the overtime win. Conversely, the Cavaliers yielded a diminished offensive output, shooting a mere 40% while committing 19 turnovers in a 104-point effort.

From a betting trends perspective, both rosters show a propensity for high-scoring outcomes. The over has cashed in five of the Knicks’ last six games as a favorite, as well as in five of their last seven games overall. Similarly, the over has hit in three of the Cavaliers’ last four outings as an underdog.

Against the spread (ATS), the data presents a mixed profile for Cleveland. While the Cavaliers are a poor 2-9 ATS in their last 11 road matchups against opponents with winning records, they have displayed resilience by covering the spread in three of their last four contests following a straight-up loss.

Today’s MLB Action

While the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals will draw heavy betting volume, bettors should also monitor today’s Major League Baseball slate. You can apply your BetMGM bonus bets to these MLB matchups as well:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your promotional offer ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game requires a standard, straightforward registration process. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus: