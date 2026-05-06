BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 Bet Offer for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As of May 6, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer and unlock a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer in time for Sixers vs. Knicks Game 2, NBA Playoffs and MLB action this week. Click here to sign up for the offer you qualify for.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety OR $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed May 6 Promotion Verified By WTOP

When establishing a new account to wager on the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks premium, location-dependent value. New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the flexibility to select one of two distinct promotions. The first option is a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which yields $150 in bonus bets strictly if the initial $10 wager is graded as a win. The second option available to these four states is a $1,500 first-bet offer, enabling players to risk up to $1,500 on their initial wager and recoup the entire stake in bonus bets if it results in a loss.

For bettors in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM universally provides the $1,500 first-bet offer. This structure creates a mathematical safety net for your initial volume, ensuring that if your first bet on this NBA playoff clash falls short, BetMGM will refund your exact stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, granting you a second opportunity to build your bankroll.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code For Sixers vs. Knicks Game 2

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Spread +7.5 (-102) -7.5 (-118) Moneyline +240 -300 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Analyzing the data reveals a stark contrast between these two rosters. Historically, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled in this rivalry, dropping their last three consecutive games against the New York Knicks. However, value often lies in the margins. The 76ers are currently 3-1 (.750) against the spread (ATS) in the playoffs over their last four games.

Conversely, the New York Knicks enter Game 2 as a heavy favorite backed by elite underlying metrics. The Knicks are 4-1 (.800) ATS over their last five contests and a highly profitable 7-2 (.778) ATS following a win over their last nine outings. Bettors eyeing the total should note that the Over has cashed in four of New York’s last five games when listed as the favorite.

Statistically, New York possesses a massive fundamental edge. The Knicks have a 6.4 regular season Net Rating. The 76ers, by comparison, carry a sluggish -0.1 Net Rating. This metric disparity translated directly to the court in Game 1, where New York’s offensive efficiency overwhelmed Philadelphia in a 137-98 blowout victory.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

While the NBA playoffs offer compelling betting angles, analytical bettors can also utilize their BetMGM bonus code on tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate. The ice features two notable matchups: the Montreal Canadiens take on the Buffalo Sabres, while the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Properly evaluating the matchup data for these crucial playoff games can provide additional, data-backed avenues to leverage your first-bet offer or bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety Net Offer

Securing your welcome offer before tip-off is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these steps to properly fund your account and activate the promotion: