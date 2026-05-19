All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 15 .674 — New York 29 19 .604…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 15 .674 — New York 29 19 .604 3 Toronto 21 26 .447 10½ Baltimore 21 27 .438 11 Boston 20 27 .426 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 27 22 .551 — Chicago 24 23 .511 2 Minnesota 22 26 .458 4½ Detroit 20 28 .417 6½ Kansas City 20 28 .417 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 23 24 .489 — Seattle 23 26 .469 1 Texas 22 25 .468 1 Houston 19 30 .388 5 Los Angeles 17 31 .354 6½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 16 .667 — Philadelphia 25 23 .521 7 Washington 23 25 .479 9 Miami 22 26 .458 10 New York 21 26 .447 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 19 .604 — Milwaukee 27 18 .600 ½ St. Louis 27 19 .587 1 Pittsburgh 24 23 .511 4½ Cincinnati 24 24 .500 5

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 29 18 .617 — Los Angeles 29 19 .604 ½ Arizona 23 23 .500 5½ San Francisco 20 28 .417 9½ Colorado 19 29 .396 10½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 6

Boston 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 6

Minnesota 6, Houston 3

Colorado 7, Texas 6

L.A. Angels 2, Athletics 1

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Baz 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 2-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3) at Seattle (Hancock 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 6-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Early 3-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 4

Miami 12, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 16, Washington 7, 12 innings

Colorado 7, Texas 6

San Diego 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 12, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 1-5) at Arizona (Kelly 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 6-3) at Miami (Junk 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Littell 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 3-3) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 3-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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