All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|New York
|29
|19
|.604
|3
|Toronto
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
|Baltimore
|21
|27
|.438
|11
|Boston
|20
|27
|.426
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Chicago
|24
|23
|.511
|2
|Minnesota
|22
|26
|.458
|4½
|Detroit
|20
|28
|.417
|6½
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|23
|24
|.489
|—
|Seattle
|23
|26
|.469
|1
|Texas
|22
|25
|.468
|1
|Houston
|19
|30
|.388
|5
|Los Angeles
|17
|31
|.354
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|25
|23
|.521
|7
|Washington
|23
|25
|.479
|9
|Miami
|22
|26
|.458
|10
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Milwaukee
|27
|18
|.600
|½
|St. Louis
|27
|19
|.587
|1
|Pittsburgh
|24
|23
|.511
|4½
|Cincinnati
|24
|24
|.500
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Los Angeles
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|Arizona
|23
|23
|.500
|5½
|San Francisco
|20
|28
|.417
|9½
|Colorado
|19
|29
|.396
|10½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 16, Baltimore 6
Boston 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 6
Minnesota 6, Houston 3
Colorado 7, Texas 6
L.A. Angels 2, Athletics 1
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Baz 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 2-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3) at Seattle (Hancock 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 0-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 6-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Early 3-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 4
Miami 12, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 16, Washington 7, 12 innings
Colorado 7, Texas 6
San Diego 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 12, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 1-5) at Arizona (Kelly 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 6-3) at Miami (Junk 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Littell 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 3-3) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 3-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-1), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
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