Afonso Eulálio defies expectations to keep Giro lead as Filippo Ganna dominates time trial

MASSA, Italy (AP) — Afonso Eulálio surprisingly remained in the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia after Tuesday’s lengthy individual…

MASSA, Italy (AP) — Afonso Eulálio surprisingly remained in the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia after Tuesday’s lengthy individual time trial, which was won in dominant fashion by Filippo Ganna of Italy.

No one could come close to Ganna, a time trial specialist who completed the flat, 42-kilometer (26-mile) route along the coast from Viareggio to Massa in 45 minutes, 53 seconds.

Thymen Arensman was second, 1:54 behind Ganna, with Rémi Cavagna another five seconds back.

Pre-race favorite Jonas Vingegaard, who is also an expert time trialist, was expected to move into the overall lead after the 10th stage, despite starting the day 2:24 behind Eulálio.

However, an impressive ride from the young Portuguese rider — who is relatively untested in time trials — saw Eulálio keep hold of the pink jersey with a 27-second advantage over Vingegaard. Arensman moved into third overall, 1:57 behind Eulálio.

“I suffer, suffer, suffer, but in the final I arrive here and I keep the maglia rosa, it’s incredible,” said Eulálio, who rides for Bahrain Victorious.

“Only in the final the car started to tell me ‘you are close, you are close, you are close to Jonas,’ but when the car tell me you were close, first moment I think OK it’s close, but not to keep the maglia rosa, and in the final (they) started to tell me like 30 seconds and I just continue believing and I went all in, like I did (the rest of) the 40k.”

It was the only time trial in this year’s race. Ganna has won eight Giro stages and all but one have come in time trials but he is also targeting Friday’s 13th stage, which ends in his hometown of Verbania.

“From today starts another Giro for Filippo, I want to try to arrive more conservative for this massive goal for me,” Ganna said. “We hope to enjoy tonight a little bit and then we stay focused for the last 14 days.”

Wednesday’s 11th stage is a 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Porcari to Chiavari that features three categorized climbs.

The 109th men’s Giro ends on May 31 in Rome.

The women’s Giro runs from May 30-June 7 with Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini as the defending champion.

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