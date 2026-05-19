BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can secure a $1,500 first bet on Knicks-Cavaliers or any other game this week with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Create an account in select states with bonus code TOP150 and secure a $150 bonus. Click here to activate either offer.

There should be something for every sports fan this week, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the Eastern Conference Finals. BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

When applying the proper BetMGM promo code to your account, the specific promotion you receive depends entirely on your legal betting state. New users registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are granted access to a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which rewards you with $150 in bonus bets as long as your initial $10 wager is a winner.

For new players situated in all other participating U.S. states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the sportsbook offers exclusive access to the $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion serves as a calculated safety net, giving fans across the country the leverage to make a sizable first wager on this critical matchup, knowing they will be refunded in bonus bets if their prediction falls short.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Moneyline +200 -250 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

The New York Knicks step onto the court as a significant favorite. Recent betting trends reflect their strong form; the New York Knicks are 5-1 against the spread after a win over their last six games. Additionally, the Over has hit in four of the New York Knicks’ last five games as a betting favorite.

On the other side of the court, the Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently thrived when facing stiff competition, going 4-1 against top 10 scoring defenses over their last five games and posting an identical 4-1 record against opponents with a winning record in that same span. Bettors analyzing the total points market should note a consistent trend on both sides: the Over has hit in four of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last five playoff games, as well as in four of the New York Knicks’ last six games overall.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer before tip-off between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate your promotion: