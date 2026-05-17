Wembanyama and the Spurs visit Oklahoma City to start Western Conference finals

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma…

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -6.5; over/under is 219.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thunder host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs to begin the Western Conference finals. San Antonio went 4-1 against Oklahoma City during the regular season. The Spurs won the last regular season matchup 116-106 on Thursday, Feb. 5 led by 25 points from Keldon Johnson, while Kenrich Williams scored 25 points for the Thunder.

The Thunder are 41-11 in conference games. Oklahoma City is 5-6 in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 36-16 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference scoring 119.8 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

The 119.0 points per game the Thunder average are 7.5 more points than the Spurs give up (111.5). The Spurs average 11.9 more points per game (119.8) than the Thunder give up to opponents (107.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is scoring 25.0 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 118.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 8.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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