Avs defenseman Cale Makar sidelined for Game 2 of Western Conference Final with to upper-body injury

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without standout defenseman Cale Makar for Game 2 of the Western Conference…

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without standout defenseman Cale Makar for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Friday night because of an upper-body injury.

Makar, who also sat out Game 1, went through different skating and shooting drills Friday morning ahead of the game against Vegas before coach Jared Bednar ruled him out. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0 after a 4-2 win.

“It hurts when you don’t have Makar, but every team is going through (injuries),” Bednar said, pointing out that Vegas has been missing captain Mark Stone. “Our goal is to be the best version of ourselves we can be tonight, and that’s without Cale, and so be it. I still think we’re capable of winning the hockey game if we’re better than we were the other night.”

Makar appeared to be banged up in Game 5 last week as the Avalanche closed out their second-round series with Minnesota. He left the ice holding his right arm but later returned. He also briefly departed Game 1 after taking a hit along the boards, with his right leg flying into the air before he fell to the ice.

Bednar declined to say who would fill in for Makar. It could be Jack Ahcan again or possibly Nick Blankenburg, who was acquired from Nashville in March. Alex Gagne also remains a possibility.

Makar has four goals and an assist while averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice time through the opening two rounds. The Norris Trophy finalist also factors heavily into the Avalanche’s special teams.

Any mental aspects to not having Makar on the ice for a crucial game?

“I don’t think when you’re playing you can think about it. I think that’s a hindrance,” Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson said. “Going into it, obviously, you hope he’s playing. I don’t think anybody can ever stand up here and say, ‘Oh, I hope he’s not playing.’

“I mean, he’s a generational player. I don’t think you want to think about it. I think you’ve just got to keep playing.”

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