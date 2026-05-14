All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 14 .667 — New York 27 17 .614…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 14 .667 — New York 27 17 .614 2 Baltimore 20 24 .455 9 Toronto 19 24 .442 9½ Boston 18 24 .429 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 24 21 .533 — Chicago 21 21 .500 1½ Detroit 19 24 .442 4 Kansas City 19 24 .442 4 Minnesota 19 24 .442 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 22 20 .524 — Texas 21 22 .488 1½ Seattle 21 23 .477 2 Houston 17 27 .386 6 Los Angeles 16 28 .364 7

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 30 13 .698 — Washington 21 22 .488 9 Miami 20 23 .465 10 Philadelphia 20 23 .465 10 New York 17 25 .405 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 16 .628 — Milwaukee 23 17 .575 2½ St. Louis 24 18 .571 2½ Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 4 Cincinnati 22 21 .512 5

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 25 17 .595 — Los Angeles 25 18 .581 ½ Arizona 20 22 .476 5 San Francisco 18 25 .419 7½ Colorado 17 26 .395 8½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 2, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 3, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Seattle 10, Houston 2

St. Louis 6, Athletics 4

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 3, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Mets 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Miami 9, Minnesota 5

Texas 6, Arizona 5

Houston 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Athletics 6, St. Louis 2

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Montero 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-4) at Houston (Burrows 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2) at Athletics (Lopez 3-2), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-3) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Minnesota 3, Miami 0

Washington 10, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Arizona 4

St. Louis 6, Athletics 4

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 8, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 1

Miami 9, Minnesota 5

Texas 6, Arizona 5

Athletics 6, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 0

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Dollander 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Montgomery 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 4-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 4-1), 12:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 0-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2) at Athletics (Lopez 3-2), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-3) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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