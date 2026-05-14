All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|New York
|27
|17
|.614
|2
|Baltimore
|20
|24
|.455
|9
|Toronto
|19
|24
|.442
|9½
|Boston
|18
|24
|.429
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|21
|.533
|—
|Chicago
|21
|21
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|19
|24
|.442
|4
|Kansas City
|19
|24
|.442
|4
|Minnesota
|19
|24
|.442
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Texas
|21
|22
|.488
|1½
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|2
|Houston
|17
|27
|.386
|6
|Los Angeles
|16
|28
|.364
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Washington
|21
|22
|.488
|9
|Miami
|20
|23
|.465
|10
|Philadelphia
|20
|23
|.465
|10
|New York
|17
|25
|.405
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Milwaukee
|23
|17
|.575
|2½
|St. Louis
|24
|18
|.571
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|23
|20
|.535
|4
|Cincinnati
|22
|21
|.512
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Los Angeles
|25
|18
|.581
|½
|Arizona
|20
|22
|.476
|5
|San Francisco
|18
|25
|.419
|7½
|Colorado
|17
|26
|.395
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Philadelphia 2, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 3, Miami 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Seattle 10, Houston 2
St. Louis 6, Athletics 4
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 3, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Mets 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Miami 9, Minnesota 5
Texas 6, Arizona 5
Houston 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Athletics 6, St. Louis 2
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Montero 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-4) at Houston (Burrows 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2) at Athletics (Lopez 3-2), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-3) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 1
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Minnesota 3, Miami 0
Washington 10, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 2
Texas 7, Arizona 4
St. Louis 6, Athletics 4
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 3, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 8, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Milwaukee 1
Miami 9, Minnesota 5
Texas 6, Arizona 5
Athletics 6, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 0
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Dollander 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Montgomery 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 4-1) at Cincinnati (Burns 4-1), 12:40 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Canning 0-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 3-2) at Athletics (Lopez 3-2), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 3-3) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 6-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
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