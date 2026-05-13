Cold front approaches DC region as storm threat stretches into evening hours

Rain pelted parts of the D.C. region Wednesday afternoon and the storm threat stretches into the evening hours. Here's what you need to know.

It’s been a gray day for the D.C. region Wednesday as cloudy skies linger and storms threaten to move throughout the evening. Here’s what you need to know.

Current weather warnings:

Ground stop due to thunderstorms at Reagan National and Baltimore-Washington International Airports until 10:45 p.m.

The breezy, cloudy afternoon turned rainy and stormy during the afternoon commute.

“But a better chance for widespread meaningful rainfall along with some gustier winds and rumbles of thunder this evening,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said. “We need every drop we can get.”

Temperatures will inch into the mid-70s, with a southerly wind sticking around through the day ahead of an approaching cold front Wednesday evening.

The main line of rain arrives Wednesday night, bringing the potential for heavier downpours, thunder and gusty winds between 20 and 30 mph.

“As activity moves east, storms should gradually weaken, with mostly showers reaching the I-95 corridor by mid to late evening. Rain totals will generally stay under half an inch,” Rudin said.

While severe weather is not a widespread threat, any storms that do develop in the evening could bring brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Overnight temperatures fall back into the 50s as lingering showers come to a close.

Thursday starts damp and cooler. Highs Thursday will only reach the lower 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will be windy and partly sunny with temperatures peaking in the mid-70s.

The warmup comes fast after that: mid-80s on Saturday and around 90 degrees Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday, humidity builds and highs could reach the low to mid-90s.

So keep the umbrella handy Wednesday night — and make sure the AC is ready for the weekend.

Full forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Lingering Showers End

Patchy Fog Possible

Lows: 48-55

Winds: South to Northwest 3-8 mph

Scattered showers may linger for a while overnight as the cold front moves through. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front, with upslope showers developing along the Alleghenies. Most areas will not see much additional rain, and a few spots may stay mainly dry. Patchy fog could develop where skies briefly clear before the northwest breeze picks up. Temperatures will settle into the 50s to near 60 degrees by daybreak.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Highs: 60-65

Winds: Northwest 5-15, Gusts 25 mph

Cooler air settles in Thursday behind Wednesday’s cold front, bringing a northwest breeze and a noticeably different feel compared to the warmer, more humid setup the day before. High temperatures will only reach the lower 60s, which is nearly 15 degrees below normal for mid-May. A few scattered showers may linger across the mountains, but most neighborhoods around the beltway should stay dry.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy

Highs: around 75

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Friday brings a solid rebound as high pressure builds back into the area. Sunshine returns, humidity stays low and temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s. It will be a comfortable finish to the workweek with pleasant weather for the morning commute, lunchtime plans and the evening ride home. It may become breezy a times.

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 83-88

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

The weekend starts with a big warmup as southwest flow pushes temperatures into the lower and middle 80s across much of the beltway and surrounding suburbs. Sunshine should dominate much of the day, and while humidity inches up slightly, it still looks fairly manageable for mid May. It will feel warm, but not overly sticky. Records do not appear to be in serious jeopardy Saturday, with the DCA record of 93 likely staying safely out of reach, although the Dulles record of 90 may end up a bit closer.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Sunday brings an even warmer, early summer feel with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80s, with a few locations near 90 degrees possible. Humidity gradually increases, although much of the day still looks dry with a mix of sunshine and passing clouds. A stray late day shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but this does not appear to be a washout setup. Records currently look safe, with DCA needing 92 degrees and Dulles needing 93, although the warmth will likely serve as a preview of even hotter weather possible early next week.

Current conditions

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