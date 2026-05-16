Avalanche taking advantage of break to heal as they get set to play Knights in conference finals

DENVER (AP) — Most of the Colorado Avalanche’s players returned to the ice for practice Saturday after a two-day break.…

DENVER (AP) — Most of the Colorado Avalanche’s players returned to the ice for practice Saturday after a two-day break.

Emphasis on most.

Noticeably missing were defensemen Cale Makar and Brent Burns, along with forward Artturi Lehkonen. There to warm up before heading to the locker room was defenseman Josh Manson, while fellow blueliner Sam Malinski participated in a red, no-contact sweater.

The Avalanche emerged from their second-round series with Minnesota with their share of bumps and bruises. That’s why this hiatus between series — six full days of practice/rest — was welcome. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche don’t kick off the Western Conference final against Vegas until Wednesday night.

“They’re all dealing with stuff in their day-to-day,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar explained of Makar, Burns, Manson and Lehkonen.

Expected to be back at practice soon?

“Yeah,” Bednar responded. “I think some of them will practice in the time we have.”

Lehkonen and Malinski both are dealing with upper-body injuries and didn’t play in the final two games of the Minnesota series. Manson has been dealing with an upper-body ailment, while Makar, a Norris Trophy finalist, left the ice after a collision late in Game 5, only to return as Colorado won 4-3 in overtime. Burns is, well, 41 years old.

“It’s good,” Jack Drury said about the break, “for a couple of guys that are banged up. Given them some extra time. For the rest of us, just kind of mentally get fresh. I think everyone’s really excited.”

The Avalanche didn’t spend much time Saturday going over a game plan for Vegas. Instead, it was more of a chance to skate around and squeeze in a few shots on net.

“A couple days before the game we’ll prepare and do some meetings,” forward Martin Necas said. “Until then, just all on us.”

The Avalanche and Golden Knights have some recent postseason history, with Vegas eliminating Colorado in the second round in 2021. The Knights fell behind 2-0 — and trailed in the third period of Game 3 — before reeling off four straight wins to take the series.

Vegas has a new coach in John Tortorella but several remaining players from the team that won the Stanley Cup title in 2023. They also have Mitch Marner, who has 18 points in the postseason (seven goals, 11 assists) after being acquired in a deal with Toronto last June that sent Nicolas Roy to the Maple Leafs. Roy, a member of Vegas’ Stanley Cup team, is now with the Avalanche following a trade in March.

“It’s an experienced group. You’re not going to rattle them,” Bednar said about Vegas. “They’re very well-defined in their structure of their game. They’re a stingy defensive team, and they’ve got lots of firepower.”

The Golden Knights have some ailments, too, most notably captain Mark Stone and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

“It’s a good team. I mean, we’re not looking past this team,” Bednar said. “These guys are healthy and firing on all cylinders ever since they made the coaching change.”

Vegas went went 7-0-1 to close out the regular season after Tortorella took over for Bruce Cassidy. They beat Utah in the first round and Anaheim in the second, both in six games.

Colorado relied on defense to dispatch of Los Angeles in a first-round sweep. Against Minnesota, 16 Avalanche players scored in the 4-1 series win.

Defense or offense, they’re ready for any style.

“We want to dominate the game so they have to adjust to us,” said Necas, whose team had a week break after the first rounds. “It will be a good challenge.”

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