BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games, Rousey + Diaz Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The BetMGM promo code TOP1500 provides two separate welcome offers depending on your physical location. Unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet safety net for MLB games, the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight and more after you click here and register.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety OR $150 Bonus

If you are gearing up to bet on today’s baseball slate and more, BetMGM has structured multiple welcome offers to suit different bankroll strategies.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed On May 16th Promotion Verified By WTOP

Promo Code Details

BetMGM has tailored its welcome bonuses to provide flexibility based on your risk tolerance. If you are operating in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you are presented with the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus yields a significant return on investment, awarding $150 in bonus bets provided your initial $10 qualifying wager grades as a winner.

For new users located in all other participating US states outside of those four, the $1,500 First Bet offer is the standard protocol. This structure empowers bettors to take a more aggressive initial position, knowing their capital is protected up to the $1,500 threshold if their primary read on a game does not materialize.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Promo Code Today

Here is a look at today’s MLB schedule and the latest odds available to leverage with your BetMGM promo code:

New York Yankees @ New York Mets Moneyline: Yankees -130 | Mets +110 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+130) | Mets +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Chicago Cubs @ Chicago White Sox Moneyline: Cubs -110 | White Sox -110 Runline: Cubs -1.5 (+150) | White Sox +1.5 (-185) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

San Diego Padres @ Seattle Mariners Moneyline: Padres +135 | Mariners -160 Runline: Padres +1.5 (-170) | Mariners -1.5 (+140) Total: 7.5 (Over -120 | Under +100)



Today’s schedule is anchored by two data-rich inner-city rivalries. In the Subway Series, the Yankees travel to Citi Field as favorites. Their offensive production relies heavily on the underlying metrics of Aaron Judge, who enters the contest with an astronomical 1.022 OPS and 16 home runs. They will send Carlos Rodón to the mound, who is making his second start since returning from injury.

In the Crosstown Classic at Rate Field, the pitching metrics offer a fascinating contrast. The White Sox will start Davis Martin, who boasts a highly efficient 1.62 ERA backed by an elite 9.36 K/9 strikeout rate, indicating a consistent ability to generate swings and misses. The Cubs attempt to neutralize him with veteran Jameson Taillon, who brings a steady 3.94 ERA to the mound.

Diversifying Your Action: Netflix Fight Card & PGA Championship

Beyond the diamond, astute traders can also find value in alternative markets. Analyzing Strokes Gained metrics for the PGA Championship will be a good recipe for success when navigating the dense major championship field. We also have an exciting fight card on Netflix tonight. The headliner features Ronda Rousey, fighting for the first time in a decade and facing Gina Carano.

Activate Your BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your preferred BetMGM promo before the first pitch: