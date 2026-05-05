Atletico Madrid’s Simeone proud and ‘peaceful’ after Champions League hopes dashed yet again

MADRID (AP) — After yet another Champions League elimination, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone rallied with his players in front…

MADRID (AP) — After yet another Champions League elimination, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone rallied with his players in front of the team’s fans. He yelled, pumped his fists and applauded as the Atletico fans chanted support despite a 1-0 semifinal loss to Arsenal that ended the team’s hopes of winning the European competition for the first time.

There was no desperation, no anguish, no extreme sadness. Simeone was at peace, proud of how far Atletico made it.

“No one expected that we would be here,” Simeone said. “We competed with a team that had so much strength and power. We gave it our all and now we have to accept the place that we’re in. I’m grateful to our supporters and our players. I feel proud to be where I am right now.”

Simeone wasn’t even complaining with the refereeing despite two penalty calls that didn’t go Atletico’s way in the second half.

“If we got knocked out, it’s because our opponents deserved to get through,” Simeone said. “If you ask me how I feel, I feel calm and peaceful. The team gave absolutely everything.”

Atletico, the third power in Spanish soccer behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, was playing in the Champions League semifinals for the first time in a decade — since it lost the final to rival Madrid in 2016.

It was the only Spanish team to reach the last four of the European tournament this season, eliminating five-time champion Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Atletico ended the season without lifting a trophy after not reaching the final in the Spanish Super Cup, losing the final of the Copa del Rey to Real Sociedad, and struggling in the Spanish league, where it sits in fourth place, 25 points behind leader Barcelona with four games remaining.

“There were high hopes for us in the Copa and in the Champions League,” Atletico midfielder Koke Resurrección said. “We were not consistent in the league, we were not at the level we should have been. But we lost the Copa in a penalty shootout and in the Champions League we were this close to advancing.”

“This group has been improving a lot and we have very young players who certainly will help this team fight for many great things in the near future,” added the 34-year-old Koke, whose future with Atletico remained unclear.

Griezmann’s European dream over

The loss to Arsenal likely put an end to Antoine Griezmann’s hopes of adding a Champions League title to his career achievements. The France forward is joining MLS club Orlando City after the season.

The 35-year-old Griezmann missed a penalty kick in the 2016 Champions League final that Atletico lost to Real Madrid.

“He has been an amazing player,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak said. “We are sad not just for him but for all the fans of Atleti, too. Everyone was looking for this final but we didn’t reach it, so it’s a difficult moment.”

Simeone praised both Griezmann and Koke after the loss.

“We competed well with Barcelona in the quarterfinal, and in the semifinal against Arsenal. We have done incredibly well, and that’s down to the hard work by players, including Antoine Griezmann,” the coach said. “I hope the fans appreciated what we’ve done in the last few games. Koke was incredible, he’s a real master, he shows leadership and talent despite his age.”

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