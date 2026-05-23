Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez leaves game against Cubs in 6th inning because of back spasm

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in the middle of an…

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in the middle of an at-bat in the sixth inning because of a back spasm and will miss the series finale as the Astros try for a sweep.

Alvarez said through a translator he experienced tightness in right scapula, or shoulder blade, earlier in the day and “didn’t give it time to go away.”

“I was going through my routine before going to hit,” Alvarez said. “I was lifting some weights and felt that the scapula felt a little tight and I couldn’t really raise my right arm a whole lot.”

After fouling off a pitch from Colin Rea and falling behind 0-2 in the count in the sixth, Alvarez appeared to be in discomfort. Manager Joe Espada sent Zach Dezenzo to pinch hit, and Dezenzo struck out on the next pitch.

“Espada came up to me and took me out of the game just to give it some rest and not make it worse,” Alvarez said. “So I just followed his direction.”

The three-time All-Star said Espada planned to give him Sunday off before the injury surfaced. Alvarez is batting .300 with 15 homers and 31 RBIs.

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