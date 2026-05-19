Arsenal on brink of Premier League title with Man City needing to beat Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — This could be the day Arsenal ends its 22-year wait for the Premier League title. If…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — This could be the day Arsenal ends its 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

If second-place Manchester City fails to beat Bournemouth away on Tuesday night, Arsenal will be crowned English champion for first time since the 2004, when the “Invincibles” went unbeaten under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal, which beat Burnley 1-0 on Monday, leads City by five points, so even a draw wouldn’t be enough for Pep Guardiola’s team heading into the final round of games on Sunday.

Bournemouth is on a club-record 16-match undefeated run, stretching back to Jan. 3, and has had 10 days to prepare for the game. City, on the other hand, played in the FA Cup final on Saturday, beating Chelsea 1-0.

Arsenal has been runner-up in the league the past three seasons. Mikel Arteta’s team also has reached the Champions League final, so Arsenal could be on for its greatest ever season.

The relegation race could be done on Tuesday, too.

A win for Tottenham at Chelsea would consign third-to-last West Ham to a drop to the second-tier Championship. A draw for Spurs wouldn’t relegate West Ham mathematically, but would leave Tottenham three competition points clear and with a superior goal difference — the first tiebreaker if teams finish level on points — ahead of the final round.

West Ham has been in the top flight since 2012.

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