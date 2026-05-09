Alec Bohm breaks out of slump with 2 homers and a double as Phillies beat Rockies 9-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs in his return from a two-game benching,…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs in his return from a two-game benching, Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night.

Trea Turner had four hits for the Phillies, who improved to 9-3 under interim manager Don Mattingly.

The Phillies fell behind on Willi Castro’s second-inning homer off Aaron Nola, but they broke out in the third against Kyle Freeland (1-4).

Bohm, who hadn’t played since Wednesday and entered with a .159 batting average, drove one out to left field to tie it. Bryson Stott and Trea Turner followed with singles, and Schwarber followed with a shot to the upper deck in right, his National League-leading 14th of the season.

Nola thought he had struck out Jake McCarthy on a 3-2 pitch to end the Rockies’ fourth, but McCarthy challenged and the pitch was ruled a ball by ABS. Kyle Karros then doubled home McCarthy and Troy Johnston to get the Rockies within 5-3.

Bohm homered again in the fourth and added a two-run double in the eighth, raising his average to .177.

Nola was pulled after 4 2/3 innings and 94 pitches, and the Phillies’ bullpen didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way. Tim Mayza (1-1) got the last out of the fifth.

Freeland allowed seven runs, six earned, on 10 hits in five innings.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the first with what the team said was a migraine.

Up next

RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2, 3.41 ERA) starts for the Rockies on Sunday in the rubber game of the series against the Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez (3-2, 2.42).

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