DraftKings UFC 328 Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Chimaev vs. Strickland

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a loaded fight card tonight for UFC 328, including Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Stickland, you can unlock the DraftKings UFC 328 promo code offer to lock in $100 in bonus bets quickly. Bet $5 on any fight on the card to get your bonus bets instantly. Click here to redeem your offer. You don’t need to enter a code to claim the bonus.

DraftKings UFC 328 Promo Code Overview

DraftKings UFC 328 Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed May 9th, 2026

New DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to tackle the UFC 328 card with a highly lucrative welcome offer. Whether you are backing Chimaev or Strickland in the headliner or looking at another fight, you can unlock a massive return by placing a qualifying wager of just $5.

Once you place that initial wager, DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets right away, distributed as four separate $25 bonus bets. This structure is optimal for building a diversified betting portfolio across different fight props, round totals, or parlays. Be sure to deploy your bonuses efficiently, as these bonus bets will expire 7 days from the time they are issued.

Use Your DraftKings UFC 328 Promo Tonight

If you are looking to place action on the upcoming card, identifying high-probability outcomes is the best way to secure your welcome bonus.

Khamzah Chimaev: -13.5 (-225) / O3.5 (+114) / -520

Sean Strickland: +13.5 (+165) / U3.5 (-145) / +390

Chimaev vs. Strickland The centerpiece of UFC 328 features a fascinating stylistic clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. When evaluating this matchup from a betting perspective, the path to victory diverges sharply for both fighters. Bettors must assess Chimaev’s aggressive grappling and submission threat against Strickland’s high-volume striking and takedown defense.

Because the DraftKings UFC 328 promo code does not require a winning bet to trigger the $100 bonus, you have tons of flexibility. No matter what market you are most interested in for UFC 328, you will have a quick route to securing your $100 in bonus bets. Chimaev is a heavy moneyline favorite (-520), but you might believe there is some good value on strickland (+390) pulling the upset. Just lock in your initial bet before tonight’s event starts to get your $100 in bonuses to use on the rest of the card.

Steps To Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer For UFC 328

Getting started and unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of the Chimaev vs. Strickland fight is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Because no physical DraftKings UFC 328 promo code is necessary to enter, you can follow this logical path to claim your reward: