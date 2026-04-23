Yankees ace Gerrit Cole allows 2 runs and 5 hits in 2nd minor league rehab start

FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw 4 1/3 innings for his second straight minor league injury rehabilitation…

FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw 4 1/3 innings for his second straight minor league injury rehabilitation start, allowing two runs and five hits for the Class A Hudson Valley Renegades against the New York Mets’ Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night in the South Atlantic League.

A 35-year-old right-hander, Cole struck out four and walked none while throwing 42 of 52 pitches for strikes. He allowed a fourth-inning homer to Corey Collins and a fifth-inning sacrifice fly to Diego Mosquera following Yohairo Cuevas’ leadoff double.

“Felt good. Got into the fifth again and threw all my pitches, so a good night,” Cole said.

In Cole’s first rehab outing last Friday, he gave up three runs over 4 1/3 innings while throwing 44 pitches for Double-A Somerset against Reading. He allowed three hits, including a two-run homer, and one walk while striking out three.

“It’s responding well to all the new stimulus and so we keep plugging away,” Cole said of his pitching arm.

Cole is returning from reconstructive elbow surgery on March 11 last year that sidelined him for 2025. His last official outing was in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series that Oct. 30.

Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make his first rehab start Friday against Brooklyn. The 33-year-old left-hander is recovering from surgery on Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He was slowed this spring by a tight right hamstring.

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