Wyatt Johnston seals Stars’ regular season-ending shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the decisive shootout goal and the Dallas Stars posted their third consecutive 50-win…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the decisive shootout goal and the Dallas Stars posted their third consecutive 50-win season with a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Justin Hryckowian and Esa Lindell each had a goal and assist, and Mavrik Bourque also scored for the Stars. Dallas finished 50-20-12 in reaching 50 wins for the seventh time in franchise history.

Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots and two of Buffalo’s four shootout opportunities.

Zach Benson had a goal and assist and Josh Norris and Alex Tuch — with his 200th career goal — scored for Buffalo. Colten Ellis made 25 saves, then allowed three goals on Dallas’ four shootout attempts.

RANGERS 4, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —Tye Kartye scored two goals and had an assist as New York beat Tampa Bay in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Gabe Perreault and Mika Zibanejad — on the power play — also scored for New York, which snapped a three-game losing streak, while Dylan Garand made 29 saves in his first start since March 27. Zibanejad also had an assist.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Corey Perry scored for the playoff-bound Lightning, who rested several key players. Brandon Halverson made 17 saves.

PANTHERS 8, RED WINGS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Benning got his first two NHL goals, Wilmer Skoog, Mikulas Hovorka and Ludvig Jansson all got their first NHL points, and Florida closed out their injury-plagued season by routing Detroit.

Luke Kunin had two goals for Florida, while Vinnie Hinostroza, Cole Schwindt, Cole Reinhardt and A.J. Greer all also scored for the Panthers. Skoog, Marek Alscher and Matthew Tkachuk — playing for the first time since he and his wife welcomed their first child earlier this week — each finished with two assists.

Justin Faulk had the goal for Detroit.

SENATORS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson and Warren Foegel scored power-play goals and Ottawa — resting six players for the playoffs — beat Toronto in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Dylan Cozens added an empty-net goal and James Reimer stopped 19 shots against his former team. Ottawa finished 44-27-11 to take the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. It will open its first-round series against Carolina on the road.

William Nylander scored for Toronto. Dennis Hildeby made 35 saves after being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

BLACKHAWKS 5, SHARKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Defenseman Louis Crevier scored twice in the final period, Ryan Greene and Nick Lardis also added third period goals, and Chicago rallied in their season finale to beat San Jose.

Crevier, with the first multigoal game of his career, tied the game at 2 by converting a backhand pass from Connor Bedard 3:51 into the period, then added an insurance goal on a 60-foot slapshot midway through the period.

Greene scored his 12th of the season between Crevier’s goals, beating Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from the slot at 8:35. Bedard also set up Lardis’ goal.

San Jose’s Mario Ferraro opened the scoring with a wrist shot that deflected off the left skate of Chicago defenseman Ethan Del Mastro 8:09 into the first period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, KRAKEN 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mitch Marner broke a third-period tie and the Vegas won the Pacific Division for the fifth time in their nine-year history, beating Seattle to close the regular season.

Two points ahead of Edmonton entering the night, Vegas needed only a point to win the Pacific and set up a first-round series against Utah. Edmonton will finish play Thursday night at home against Vancouver.

Reilly Smith had two late goals, Shea Theodore also scored and Carter Hart made 22 saves to help Vegas win its third straight. The Golden Knights finished 39-26-17, going 7-0-1 since John Tortorella took over as coach for the fired Bruce Cassidy.

Shane Wright scored for Seattle, and Nikke Kokko stopped 22 shots. The Kraken have lost two straight to fall to 34-36-11 with a game left Thursday night at Colorado.

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