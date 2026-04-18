Utah visits Vegas to start the NHL Playoffs

Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10…

Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -153, Mammoth +127; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Utah Mammoth to open the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Mammoth went 2-1 against the Golden Knights during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on March 19, the Mammoth won 4-0.

Vegas has a 39-26-17 record overall and a 20-12-9 record in home games. The Golden Knights have allowed 242 goals while scoring 264 for a +22 scoring differential.

Utah has a 43-33-6 record overall and a 21-17-3 record on the road. The Mammoth are 10th in league play serving 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 63 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 26 goals and 62 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has scored seven goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-0-3, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, four penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body), Sean Durzi: day to day (upper-body), Jack McBain: out (lower-body), Dylan Guenther: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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