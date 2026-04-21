Tyler Reddick extends hot streak, matches Dale Earnhardt’s win total as NASCAR heads to Talladega

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Jack Link’s 500 Site: Talladega, Alabama. Track: Talladega Superspeedway. Race distance: 188 laps, 500.08…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Jack Link’s 500

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 188 laps, 500.08 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Austin Cindric outdueled Ryan Preece at the finish line to claim the win in a race that saw five lead changes in the final six laps.

Last race: Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick earned his fifth series victory after a late pass on Kyle Larson in overtime, becoming the fourth driver to win five of the season’s first nine races.

Next race: May 3, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Ag-Pro 300

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 113 laps, 300.58 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Austin Hill won his 13th career series race in a three-wide photo finish that ended under caution after a vicious crash from Connor Zilisch.

Last race: Taylor Gray fended off a late push from Sheldon Creed to secure the second series win of his career in a chaotic race at Kansas Speedway.

Next race: May 2, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Christopher Bell earned his eighth career victory, and first since 2017, while fending off a late charge from Chandler Smith at Bristol.

Next race: May 1, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Capitalizing on a free pit stop under a safety car, Kimi Antonelli became the first teenager to win back-to-back races, beating Oscar Piastri by 13.7 seconds.

Next race: May 3, Miami.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou led 79 of 90 laps en route to his second win of the season, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of second-place for his 21st career victory.

Next race: May 9, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Track: zMax Dragway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 p.m., qualifying, 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, noon (FS1).

Next race: May 3, Adel, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

ALABAMA GANG 100

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ALABAMA GANG 100

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Next race: April 30 – May 5.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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