Tyler Reddick extends hot streak, matches Dale Earnhardt’s win total as NASCAR heads to Talladega

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Jack Link’s 500
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 188 laps, 500.08 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Austin Cindric outdueled Ryan Preece at the finish line to claim the win in a race that saw five lead changes in the final six laps.
Last race: Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick earned his fifth series victory after a late pass on Kyle Larson in overtime, becoming the fourth driver to win five of the season’s first nine races.
Next race: May 3, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
Ag-Pro 300
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 113 laps, 300.58 miles.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Austin Hill won his 13th career series race in a three-wide photo finish that ended under caution after a vicious crash from Connor Zilisch.
Last race: Taylor Gray fended off a late push from Sheldon Creed to secure the second series win of his career in a chaotic race at Kansas Speedway.
Next race: May 2, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Christopher Bell earned his eighth career victory, and first since 2017, while fending off a late charge from Chandler Smith at Bristol.
Next race: May 1, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Last race: Capitalizing on a free pit stop under a safety car, Kimi Antonelli became the first teenager to win back-to-back races, beating Oscar Piastri by 13.7 seconds.
Next race: May 3, Miami.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou led 79 of 90 laps en route to his second win of the season, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of second-place for his 21st career victory.
Next race: May 9, Indianapolis.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
NHRA 4-Wide Nationals
Site: Concord, North Carolina.
Track: zMax Dragway.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 p.m., qualifying, 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, noon (FS1).
Next race: May 3, Adel, Georgia.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
ALABAMA GANG 100
WORLD OF OUTLAWS PREMIER CHEVY DEALERS CLASH
ALABAMA GANG 100
WORLD OF OUTLAWS PREMIER CHEVY DEALERS CLASH
WORLD OF OUTLAWS INDEPENDENCE LATE MODEL SHOWDOWN
Next race: April 30 – May 5.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
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