Trippier ’emotional’ after Newcastle announces he’ll leave at end of the season

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Former England right back Kieran Trippier will leave Newcastle at the end of the season when…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Former England right back Kieran Trippier will leave Newcastle at the end of the season when his contract expires, the Premier League club announced Saturday.

The 35-year-old defender joined from Atlético Madrid in January 2022 as a marquee signing soon after the northeast club, then in the relegation zone, was bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Trippier has made more than 150 appearances Newcastle — scoring four goals — during his four-and-a-half-year spell at St James’ Park, helping the team win the English League Cup for its first major trophy in 70 years and also qualify for the Champions League twice in the last three years.

“This is where I have felt most at home,” Trippier said. “It’s emotional, and I’m really going to miss it.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Trippier “has helped to drive standards that have changed the club’s trajectory.”

“His leadership skills have been invaluable,” Howe said. “In difficult moments, his experience has proved calming and his drive and will to win has inspired the players to keep pushing forward.”

Newcastle has seven games left this season, all in the Premier League.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.