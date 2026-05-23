BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus For Knicks-Cavs Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to capture one of two welcome bonuses for Game 3 of Knicks vs. Cavs tonight. Bet on the game with a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus after you click here and sign up.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety Net Offer

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 23rd Information Verified By WTOP

Depending on your geographic location, the BetMGM promo code unlocks distinct avenues for establishing your starting bankroll. For new users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the sportsbook provides a “bet $10, get $150” promotion. To execute this, you must place a $10 initial moneyline, spread, or player prop wager on the Knicks or Cavaliers. If your selected bet wins, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash winnings.

For first-time players situated in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 provides structural bankroll protection via a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion allows bettors to take a more aggressive initial position. If you back Cleveland to cover the spread at home or take New York on the moneyline, and your bet loses, BetMGM will refund your exact stake—up to a maximum of $1,500—in bonus bets. This mechanic guarantees a secondary opportunity to deploy capital during the NBA postseason.

BetMGM Odds For Knicks vs Cavs

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +110 -135 Total Points Over 214.5 (-105) Under 214.5 (-115)

From a statistical standpoint, the Cleveland Cavaliers carry strong indicators as the home favorite. They have performed exceptionally well in this specific role, generating a 13-4 (.765) outright record as the favorite over their last 17 games. Furthermore, they have proven profitable against the spread (ATS) in their own building, posting a 7-2 (.778) ATS record at Rocket Arena over their last nine home games, and an impressive 6-1 (.857) home record against top-10 scoring defenses over their last seven outings.

However, the New York Knicks present a compelling analytical counterargument. The Knicks are currently riding an 8-2 (.800) ATS streak over their last 10 games overall. They have also excelled in situational scheduling, going 6-1 (.857) on the road following a win in their last seven instances. For bettors analyzing the total, the data leans heavily toward the Under; the Over has hit in just one of the Knicks’ last nine games when playing as a road underdog.

Through the first two completed games of this series, New York’s offensive efficiency has been the dominant variable. The Knicks have averaged 112 points per game, shooting an elite 50% from the floor and 34% from three-point range. Conversely, Cleveland must correct its offensive output to protect home court, having averaged just 98.5 points per game on a highly inefficient 39% field goal percentage to open the series.

Look Ahead: Saturday’s MLB Games

While the Eastern Conference Finals command the primary betting handle, users looking to diversify their portfolio can also apply their BetMGM welcome offer to the weekend baseball slate. Key matchups on Saturday’s MLB schedule include:

Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs

Cleveland Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Activate The BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Deploying your chosen BetMGM promo code requires a brief registration and funding process. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer: