Trailblazing coach Eta could influence Champions League battle after Bayern’s Bundesliga title

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Pioneering coach Marie-Louise Eta has a chance to influence the battle for Champions League spots in…

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Pioneering coach Marie-Louise Eta has a chance to influence the battle for Champions League spots in the Bundesliga as her Union Berlin team takes on third-place Leipzig on Friday.

After Bayern Munich wrapped up the title last week, the focus shifts to a host of teams behind in a vibrant and often surprising fight for the top four places.

Runner-up Borussia Dortmund can seal a Champions League spot this weekend, while it could be a nervous few weeks for teams like Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen.

That’s especially true because Germany could yet land an extra Champions League spot for the fifth-place team by overhauling Spain on UEFA’s “European performance spot” ranking. That would depend on strong showings by Bayern in the Champions League and Freiburg in the Europa League.

Key matchups

Eta stayed upbeat after a 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg in her historic first game as head coach, and there were positives. Union created plenty of chances but just didn’t convert them. Leipzig will be a tougher challenge Friday. Ole Werner’s team is on a four-game winning run and looking to return to the Champions League after missing out this season.

The Rhine derby between Leverkusen and Cologne is always a standout game. This time it could play a big role in determining whether Leverkusen gets a Champions League spot, and potentially whether Kasper Hjulmand gets another season as Leverkusen coach.

A win for Dortmund against Freiburg on Sunday will make sure of a Champions League spot for next season, regardless of whether there are four or five places for German teams.

Players to watch

Harry Kane’s charge for the single-season Bundesliga scoring record may be over, with Vincent Kompany increasingly minded to rest him for Champions League and German Cup runs, Nicolas Jackson has stepped up with goals in Bayern’s last two Bundesliga games.

Hoffenheim forward Fisnik Asllani is having a breakout season with nine goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga. More goal contributions against Hamburger SV on Saturday could strengthen his team’s Champions League push.

Young striker Dzenan Pejcinovic has found form when it matters to revive Wolfsburg, scoring in its last two games as the relegation-threatened team prepares to face Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. It makes a chance from scoring at the wrong time. His first goals of the season were a hat trick in a losing cause, then the consolation goal in an 8-1 loss.

Out of action

Bayern and Germany forward Serge Gnabry ruled himself out of the rest of the season, World Cup included, in a social media post Wednesday after a muscle tear in training.

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