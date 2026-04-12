theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Masters, All MLB Games Today

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Gear up for the last day of the Masters when utilizing the theScore Bet promo code WTOP. This generous welcome offer gives users a chance to dive into live wagering on the Masters today, along with any MLB game they are excited about.







This offer comes with a $1,000 bonus in the way of a bet reset. By unlocking a $1,000 Bet Reset, new theScore Bet customers can wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of the stake back in bonus bets if it settles as a loss.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Details

As the Pittsburgh Pirates prepare to face the Chicago Cubs today, new users can lock in a massive safety net for their first wager. We put a lot of stock in promotions that allow you to chase high-upside value, and the current theScore Bet sign-up offer has you completely covered.

Here is a quick breakdown of the promotional details:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

With this $1,000 Bet Reset, you can confidently place your first bet knowing that if your market prediction falls short, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your initial stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

theScore Bet Welcome Offer Overview

For new theScore Bet customers eager to jump into the action for the April 12 showdown between Chicago and Pittsburgh, this $1,000 Bet Reset provides fantastic flexibility. To participate, simply place your first cash wager on any available market. There is no opt-in required to secure this offer. It also stands to reason that you do not need to risk the maximum $1,000; whether you decide to wager $50 to test the waters or the full $1,000 to maximize your potential return, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if your initial prediction is incorrect.

If Bubba Chandler and the visiting Pirates spoil your wager, theScore Bet ensures your safety net arrives swiftly. The refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible losing wager. These bonus bets will be applied directly to your account within 72 hours after your first wager settles as a loss. Once received, new users must use these bonus bets within seven days before they expire, giving you plenty of time to hunt for value on the rest of the week’s MLB slate.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on MLB, Masters Action

Before placing your wagers on this National League clash, let’s take a look at the current consensus odds. It is never too early to look at where the lines are settling to identify market inefficiencies:

Moneyline: Chicago Cubs -132 | Pittsburgh Pirates +112

Chicago Cubs -132 | Pittsburgh Pirates +112 Total: 12.5

When deciding which side presents the better bet, a quick statistical breakdown highlights a very tight matchup where we can start hunting for value:

At the Plate: The Pirates currently hold the offensive edge. Pittsburgh comes into the game hitting .240 with a .695 OPS, outpacing the Cubs, who are batting .219 with a .657 OPS. Despite the gap in averages, raw run production is nearly identical; Pittsburgh has scratched across 60 runs this season compared to Chicago’s 59.

The Pirates currently hold the offensive edge. Pittsburgh comes into the game hitting .240 with a .695 OPS, outpacing the Cubs, who are batting .219 with a .657 OPS. Despite the gap in averages, raw run production is nearly identical; Pittsburgh has scratched across 60 runs this season compared to Chicago’s 59. On the Mound: Pittsburgh’s pitching staff holds a slightly better 3.02 team ERA compared to Chicago’s 3.24 ERA, and they miss more bats with a 9.84 K/9 rate against the Cubs’ 8.28 K/9. However, Chicago has been far better at limiting traffic on the basepaths, boasting a stellar 1.12 WHIP compared to the Pirates’ 1.32 WHIP.

Pittsburgh’s pitching staff holds a slightly better 3.02 team ERA compared to Chicago’s 3.24 ERA, and they miss more bats with a 9.84 K/9 rate against the Cubs’ 8.28 K/9. However, Chicago has been far better at limiting traffic on the basepaths, boasting a stellar 1.12 WHIP compared to the Pirates’ 1.32 WHIP. In the Field: Expect clean defense from both sides. Both clubs possess an identical .986 fielding percentage and have committed exactly seven errors apiece so far this season.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the April 12 matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process.

First, you will need to download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Once the app is successfully installed, simply create and register an account using your standard personal information to verify your identity.

During the sign-up process, be sure to use promo code WTOP when registering. All new users will need to enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which market they are targeting to ensure their account is properly linked to the promotion.

After completing the above steps—following the download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP—you are ready to make your move. Simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet. Whether you are laying the juice with the Cubs or taking a value-driven chance on the Pirates, your first cash bet will automatically activate the $1,000 Bet Reset safety net.