Teen scores twice on full debut as Cagliari beats Atalanta and moves clear of drop zone

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Senegalese teenager Paul Mendy scored twice in his first start for Cagliari, including the opener after…

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Senegalese teenager Paul Mendy scored twice in his first start for Cagliari, including the opener after 16 seconds, to put the home side on its way to a vital 3-2 win over Atalanta in Serie A on Monday.

It was a dream full debut for the 19-year-old, who joined Cagliari last year from Senegal side AS Bambey.

He made five appearances from the bench, all of them in March and April, and started the home match against Atalanta with an immediate impact.

Mendy put Cagliari ahead with a header after 16 seconds and added a second after eight minutes.

He was withdrawn through injury at halftime, by which time the score was level after two goals from Gianlucca Scamacca.

But debuting Mendy paid dividends for Cagliari coach Fabio Pisacane. Mendy’s replacement Gennaro Borrelli restored the home side’s advantage two minutes into the second half after great work by Michael Folorunsho.

The result was crucial for Cagliari, which rose eight points clear of the relegation zone.

It was just as important for Atalanta, which took a hit to its European hopes next season. With four games left it was seventh, seven points behind Roma and Como.

Lazio draws with Udinese

Later in the night, Lazio and Udinese drew 3-3 in an entertaining mid-table clash at Estadio Olimpico that featured great goals.

Kingsley Ehizibue’s stunning strike after 17 minutes gave visiting Udinese the lead but the German’s first goal of the season was canceled out early in the second half by a similarly impressive strike from Luca Pellegrini.

Spanish winger Pedro put Lazio ahead for the first time 10 minutes from time when he curled in a lovely shot, but goals in the 86th and 93rd from Arthur Atta swung the win Udinese’s way.

Until Daniel Maldini popped up with almost the last kick of the match to equalize for Lazio and ensure its unbeaten home run ticked on to five games.

The point lifted Lazio above Bologna into eighth.

Udinese remained 11th.

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