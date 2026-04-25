Tatum shines with 25 points as Celtics take 2-1 series lead over 76ers

Jayson Tatum continued to shine in his return from injury with 25 points to help the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-100 on Friday night.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates his 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP/David Richard) Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates his 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP/David Richard) Jayson Tatum continued to shine in his return from injury with 25 points and Jaylen Brown also scored 25 to help the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-100 on Friday night and take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Tatum was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers in just his 19th game this season following surgery last May to repair his Achilles tendon. Brown scored eight straight points late in the fourth for a 96-92 lead that put some distance between them and a Sixers team brimming with confidence following a surprise Game 2 win in Boston.

Tatum buried a 3 for a 100-96 lead and Payton Pritchard hit a step-back 3 to make it 103-98. Tatum, still looking to regain his top form after not playing for nearly a year, may just be there and hit the final 3-point dagger for the 106-100 lead that even sent Allen Iverson headed toward the exit.

Philadelphia played again without center Joel Embiid for Game 3 as he continues to ease his way back into practice following an appendectomy on April 9.

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points and Paul George added 18.

LAKERS 112, ROCKETS 108, OT

LeBron James scored 29 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation, Marcus Smart had eight points in overtime and Los Angeles took advantage of Houston team missing Kevin Durant for a win to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

The Lakers rallied from a six-point deficit with under 30 seconds remaining and can sweep the series Sunday night in Houston.

Smart added 21 points and 10 assists, and Rui Hachimura added 22 points for the Lakers.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 33 points and 16 rebounds. Amen Thompson added 26 points and 11 rebounds.

SPURS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 108

Stephon Castle had 33 points, and San Antonio overcame the absence of Victor Wembanyama to beat Portland for a 2-1 series lead.

Dylan Harper added 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who trailed by 15 points in the third quarter. Game 4 of the first-round series Sunday at the Moda Center.

Before the game Spurs coach Mitch Johnson announced that Wembanyama would not play while he continues to recover from a concussion he sustained in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Jrue Holiday had 29 points for the Trail Blazers, who were making their first home playoff appearance since 2021, but couldn’t ultimately take advantage Wembanyama’s absence.

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