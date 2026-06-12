Tigers’ pitcher Jack Flaherty leaves after 3 innings because of left leg discomfort

CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty left after three innings of Friday night’s game against Cleveland because of…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty left after three innings of Friday night’s game against Cleveland because of left leg discomfort.

The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout before leaving. He threw 63 pitches, including 39 strikes, and left with the Guardians up 2-1.

It is Flaherty’s second-shortest outing of the season. He went two innings and allowed six runs in a 9-2 loss to Cincinnati on April 25.

Flaherty came into the game with a 1-7 record. He has a 5.35 ERA in 15 starts after Friday’s outing.

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