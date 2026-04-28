Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
11 a.m.
NBATV — Maktown Flyers Nigeria vs. Al Ahly Egypt
2 p.m.
NBATV — ASC Ville de Dakar vs. FUS Rabat Morocco
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — West Virginia at Penn St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — DePaul at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
6 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, First Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Czechia vs. Finland, Quarterfinal Bratislava, Slovakia
10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal Bratislava, Slovakia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox (1:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.) OR Houston at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Detroit, Game 5
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Cleveland, Game 5
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Houston at L.A. Lakers, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 6
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 6
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:55 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Taawoun
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ahli at Al Nassr
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Atlético Madrid, Semifinal – Leg 1
7 p.m.
CBSSN — 2026 U.S. Open Cup: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls, Round of 16
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Deportivo Toluca FC at LAFC, Semifinal – Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: San Diego at Portland
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2; WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round
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