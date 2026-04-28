Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, April 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — Maktown Flyers Nigeria vs. Al Ahly Egypt

2 p.m.

NBATV — ASC Ville de Dakar vs. FUS Rabat Morocco

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — West Virginia at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — DePaul at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, First Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Czechia vs. Finland, Quarterfinal Bratislava, Slovakia

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal Bratislava, Slovakia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.) OR Houston at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Detroit, Game 5

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Cleveland, Game 5

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Houston at L.A. Lakers, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 6

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 6

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Taawoun

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ahli at Al Nassr

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Atlético Madrid, Semifinal – Leg 1

7 p.m.

CBSSN — 2026 U.S. Open Cup: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls, Round of 16

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Deportivo Toluca FC at LAFC, Semifinal – Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: San Diego at Portland

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2; WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; ATP Doubles 2nd Round

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