Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — St. John’s at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
SECN — SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri
9 p.m.
BTN — Hawaii at UCLA
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Belleair, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (6:45 p.m.)
TRUTV — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (6:45 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Athletics at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2
8 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 2
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 2
10:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: Houston at L.A. Lakers, Game 2
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Houston at L.A. Lakers, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Toulouse at Lens, Semifinal
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
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