Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, April 21 COLLEGE BASEBALL 6 p.m. BTN — St. John’s…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — St. John’s at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

SECN — SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri

9 p.m.

BTN — Hawaii at UCLA

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Belleair, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (6:45 p.m.)

TRUTV — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (6:45 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Athletics at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2

8 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 2

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Portland at San Antonio, Game 2

10:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Houston at L.A. Lakers, Game 2

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Houston at L.A. Lakers, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Buffalo, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Vegas, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Colorado, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Toulouse at Lens, Semifinal

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

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