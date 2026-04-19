Sports on TV for Monday, April 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 20 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Texas at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 20

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Georgia

MARATHON

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 130th Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Boston (11:10 a.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Tampa Bay (6:40 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Cleveland, Game 2

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Cleveland, Game 2

8 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 2

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 2

10:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Ottawa at Carolina, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Anaheim at Edmonton, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round

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