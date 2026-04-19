Sports on TV for Monday, April 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 20
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Georgia
MARATHON
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — The 130th Boston Marathon: From Boston
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Boston (11:10 a.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Tampa Bay (6:40 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Cleveland, Game 2
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Cleveland, Game 2
8 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 2
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 2
10:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2
PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Ottawa at Carolina, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Anaheim at Edmonton, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round
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