NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 9½ (211½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 8½ (218) Toronto at LA LAKERS 4½…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|9½
|(211½)
|Orlando
|at CLEVELAND
|8½
|(218)
|Toronto
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(208½)
|Houston
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-121
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+101
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-107
|Seattle
|-133
|at MINNESOTA
|+113
|N.Y Yankees
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+100
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Boston
|+106
|at BALTIMORE
|-123
|Houston
|+103
|Kansas City
|-119
|at ATHLETICS
|-100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA DODGERS
|-285
|Miami
|+230
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+101
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|at PITTSBURGH
|-127
|St. Louis
|+106
|at CINCINNATI
|-153
|Colorado
|+128
|at N.Y METS
|-162
|Washington
|+137
|at MILWAUKEE
|-126
|Arizona
|+106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-147
|at ATLANTA
|+123
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-170
|Montreal
|+142
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-121
|Pittsburgh
|+101
|at VEGAS
|-165
|Utah
|+139
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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