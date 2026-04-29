NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 9½ (211½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 8½ (218) Toronto at LA LAKERS 4½…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 9½ (211½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 8½ (218) Toronto at LA LAKERS 4½ (208½) Houston

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -121 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +101 Tampa Bay -112 at CLEVELAND -107 Seattle -133 at MINNESOTA +113 N.Y Yankees -120 at TEXAS +100 at TORONTO -126 Boston +106 at BALTIMORE -123 Houston +103 Kansas City -119 at ATHLETICS -100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at LA DODGERS -285 Miami +230 Chicago Cubs -120 at SAN DIEGO +101 at PHILADELPHIA -142 San Francisco +120 at PITTSBURGH -127 St. Louis +106 at CINCINNATI -153 Colorado +128 at N.Y METS -162 Washington +137 at MILWAUKEE -126 Arizona +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -147 at ATLANTA +123

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -170 Montreal +142 at PHILADELPHIA -121 Pittsburgh +101 at VEGAS -165 Utah +139

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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