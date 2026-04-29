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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 29, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (211½) Orlando
at CLEVELAND (218) Toronto
at LA LAKERS (208½) Houston

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -121 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +101
Tampa Bay -112 at CLEVELAND -107
Seattle -133 at MINNESOTA +113
N.Y Yankees -120 at TEXAS +100
at TORONTO -126 Boston +106
at BALTIMORE -123 Houston +103
Kansas City -119 at ATHLETICS -100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at LA DODGERS -285 Miami +230
Chicago Cubs -120 at SAN DIEGO +101
at PHILADELPHIA -142 San Francisco +120
at PITTSBURGH -127 St. Louis +106
at CINCINNATI -153 Colorado +128
at N.Y METS -162 Washington +137
at MILWAUKEE -126 Arizona +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -147 at ATLANTA +123

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -170 Montreal +142
at PHILADELPHIA -121 Pittsburgh +101
at VEGAS -165 Utah +139

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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