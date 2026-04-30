Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus and 100% QuickPicks Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than playoff basketball, and if you’re looking to build your bankroll this postseason, we’re in this together. New users looking to get in on tonight’s NBA postseason slate can sign up here with the Splash promo code WTOP50 to claim a highly rewarding welcome offer ahead of the next big game.

First, you’ll have a 100% deposit match up to $50. It is followed by a 100% profit boost for QuickPicks. This new-user is perfectly timed for tonight’s primetime matchup featuring the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks tipping off at 7 pm ET on ESPN. Better yet, if you’re eyeing other matchups, you can securely apply these funds to any NBA game on the schedule throughout the week.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks Two-Part Welcome Offer

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks take the court, let’s make sure you are geared up with the best available sign-up offer. Claiming your new-user bonus is a quick and straightforward process that provides immediate value ahead of tonight’s opening tip. Below is a complete breakdown of the current welcome offer available for the NBA postseason:

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Deposit Match Up to $50 and 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified April 30, 2026

This exclusive promotional offer gives you a real chance to start with a healthy bankroll right out of the gate. Whether you are tuning into the ESPN national broadcast to watch New York battle Atlanta, or you are simply looking to handicap other postseason action, taking advantage of both the boost and the deposit match is the smartest way to maximize your NBA experience.

Please note that these promotional funds are strictly reserved for new Splash Fantasy customers, and you must meet your jurisdiction’s age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

How to Use Your Boost for QuickPicks

Targeting player points props is my absolute favorite strategy for QuickPicks. To help us find our edge, here are the five highest consensus points over/unders for today’s matchups:

Player Opponent PPG in the PLayoffs Points Over/Under Prop Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 25.4 29.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 28.2 26.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 25.8 24.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 26.0 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 25.6 25.5

With a massive slate of postseason action, the stars are expected to shine. When I’m handicapping tonight’s board, I’m heavily analyzing Nikola Jokić, who leads the pack with a towering 29.5 points prop. Jokić is averaging 25.4 PPG this postseason, but he faces a demanding test against a Timberwolves squad boasting a +3.8 Net Rate and an elite 54.2% team rebound percentage.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson draws a highly favorable matchup. The Knicks own a commanding +10.4 Net Rate, while the Hawks have struggled immensely with a -10.4 Net Rate. Brunson has been electric, averaging 28.2 PPG. Given Atlanta’s defensive woes, hitting the over on his 26.5 points prop presents a real chance for a nice pay day.

In the clash between Boston and Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown (26.5 prop) and Tyrese Maxey (25.5 prop) are the primary focal points. Brown averages 25.8 points for a Celtics team holding a formidable +7.2 Net Rate and a 54.8% total rebound percentage. On the other side, Maxey is averaging exactly 25.6 PPG for the Sixers. With Joel Embiid listed as probable but recovering from surgery, Maxey’s offensive volume will be absolutely critical for Philadelphia to keep pace with Boston.

In addition to QuickPicks, you can compete in new contests every day. For example, pick six players in Ryan Hammer’s $3K NBA Playoff Tiers to battle for a share of the prize pool.

Steps to Use the Splash Promo Code

Getting set up with this fantastic new-user promotion ahead of tonight’s April 30 postseason clash is a breeze. Let’s do this together—follow the steps below to ensure you maximize your bonus before tip-off at State Farm Arena: