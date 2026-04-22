Spain’s newest tennis sensation dedicates 1st win at Madrid Open to Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

MADRID (AP) — After clinching a first-round win on debut at the Madrid Open, Spain’s newest tennis sensation Rafael Jódar…

MADRID (AP) — After clinching a first-round win on debut at the Madrid Open, Spain’s newest tennis sensation Rafael Jódar raised his arms and opened them wide to imitate the goal celebration England and Real Madrid soccer star Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old Jódar, a Madrid native and a Real Madrid fan, then wrote “Hey Jude” on the lens of one of the TV cameras.

Bellingham, who was in the stands Wednesday, smiled and applauded. The two then met briefly and posed for a photo doing Bellingham’s goal celebration together.

“I talked to him after the match, asked him if he had liked it,” Jódar said. “I didn’t know that he was going to be here, it meant a lot to me. He’s a great person. I’m very grateful that he came. He’s an example for me, he’s my favorite soccer player.”

Jódar had met Bellingham and other Real Madrid players when he was honored by the club at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium following Jódar’s title at the 2024 U.S. Open Boys’ championship.

On Wednesday, he needed 2 1/2 hours to rally past Jesper de Jong 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 at the Caja Magica center court in the Spanish capital.

With the victory, Jódar became just the third Spaniard — after Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz — to earn a main-draw win in Madrid before turning 20.

“I was really looking forward to competing here, but I knew I had to play a solid match from start to finish,” Jódar said. “I’m happy because this victory allows me to play another match here.”

Jódar, who earlier this month won in Marrakech for his first ATP Tour title, was outside the top 600 in the rankings just a year ago. He entered the top 100 in March, and is now No. 42 in the world.

He will next face fifth-seed Alex de Minaur of Australia.

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